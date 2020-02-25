MSNBC’s Chris Matthews goes WW2 on Bernie after Nevada win (Video)

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss MSNBC’s Chris Matthews comparison of Bernie Sanders’ Nevada win to France’s fall to Germany in WW2.

Matthews statement enraged Bernie supporters who are now calling for his firing.

Via Fox News…

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews drew ire on social media Saturday after he compared the Nevada Democratic caucus victory of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders to France’s fall to the Nazis during World War II.

“I’m reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940,” Matthews said during the network’s caucus coverage. “And the general calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over,’ and Churchill says, ‘How can it be? You got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It’s over.’”

The backlash on Twitter was swift and severe, with many commenters calling for Matthews to resign or be fired. Many pointed out that Sanders’ family includes survivors of the Holocaust.

Chris Matthews needs to step down or be fired!

These comments are completely out of line. We need journalism not hyperbolic hysteria. #FireChrisMatthewshttps://t.co/uRH7pbIdvk — James Thompson (@JamesThompsonKS) February 23, 2020

This is amazing. Chris Matthews ages live on camera the #NVCaucus lead becomes insurmountable and he lashes out comparing first Jewish frontrunner to Nazis. pic.twitter.com/TydNFihQqo — 𝚂𝚘𝚌𝚒𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚝 𝙱𝚘𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚛 (@SocialistBoomer) February 23, 2020

so yeah Chris Matthews should be out of a job for comparing Bernie’s win to the fall of France to the Nazis in WWII, goodnight everybody — Callisto 🪐✨ (@ThatCallisto) February 23, 2020

Chris Matthews just compared a Jewish man (who is running on a platform of equality) to the Nazis occupying France. This is beyond inappropriate https://t.co/t16LPKgFM4 — Carolyn Agee (@ageec) February 23, 2020

But Larry O’Connor, a commentator with the Washington Examiner and KABC radio in Los Angeles, shared a different view.

“For the past four years,” O’Connor wrote, “Donald Trump has been incessantly likened to Hitler and his supporters to Nazis, so to all the outraged Dems screaming about Chris Matthews making a clumsy, innocuous comparison between Bernie’s win and 1940 France, may I just say…”

For the past four years Donald Trump has been incessantly likened to Hitler and his supporters to Nazis, so to all the outraged Dems screaming about Chris Matthews making a clumsy, innocuous comparison between Bernie's win and 1940 France, may I just say… pic.twitter.com/Np8TMUo4pu — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) February 23, 2020

During his commentary, Matthews expressed doubts about Sanders’ chances in November if he goes on to win the Democratic nomination and face President Trump.

“It looks like Bernie Sanders is hard to beat right now,” Matthews said. “I’m with [James] Carville all the way in terms of the dangers of what lies ahead in November. They’re sitting on so much oppo research on Bernie.”

Matthews said Republicans would “kill” Sanders in the general election but right now “it’s a little late to stop him.”

