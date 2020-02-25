in Links, Latest

8,000 Californians Under "Self-Imposed Quarantine", South Korea Locks Down City Of 2.5 Million People: Virus Updates

Summary:

  • Stocks slide as CDC releases new US case numbers

  • The number of cases worldwide topping 80,000.

  • Italy reports 7th death, 200+ confirmed cases

  • Spain reports 3rd case

  • WHO says outbreak not yet a ‘pandemic’

  • WH reportedly considering expulsion of Chinese journalists in retaliation for WSJ reporters

  • US consulate in Milan temporarily halts visas

  • California has 8,000 under ‘self-imposed quarantine’

  • CDC warns Americans against travel to South Korea

  • Italian finance minister suspends tax payments in virus-hit areas

  • First cases reported in Oman, Bahrain

  • WHO kowtows to China in statement

  • Wuhan issues order to loosen lockdown, then U-turns

  • NHC says outbreak is fading, though situation remains “grim”

  • 2 new cases confirmed in Canada

  • China approves crackdown on wildlife trade after WHO says virus likely came from bats

  • Iranian lawmaker says more than 50 deaths in Qom; officials say 12

  • Hong Kong bars South Koreans

  • South Korean cases rise 60 to 893, Daegu city locked down.

* * *

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wuhan-eases-lockdown-then-retracts-order-3-hours-later-italy-cases-soar-past-200-live

Coronavirus

Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

8,000 Californians Under “Self-Imposed Quarantine” … So the chickens come home to roost.

February 25, 2020

