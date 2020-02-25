8,000 Californians Under "Self-Imposed Quarantine", South Korea Locks Down City Of 2.5 Million People: Virus Updates

…this a strategy to “enforce the maximum containment policy.”
Summary:
-
Stocks slide as CDC releases new US case numbers
-
The number of cases worldwide topping 80,000.
-
Italy reports 7th death, 200+ confirmed cases
-
Spain reports 3rd case
-
WHO says outbreak not yet a ‘pandemic’
-
WH reportedly considering expulsion of Chinese journalists in retaliation for WSJ reporters
-
US consulate in Milan temporarily halts visas
-
California has 8,000 under ‘self-imposed quarantine’
-
CDC warns Americans against travel to South Korea
-
Italian finance minister suspends tax payments in virus-hit areas
-
First cases reported in Oman, Bahrain
-
WHO kowtows to China in statement
-
Wuhan issues order to loosen lockdown, then U-turns
-
NHC says outbreak is fading, though situation remains “grim”
-
2 new cases confirmed in Canada
-
China approves crackdown on wildlife trade after WHO says virus likely came from bats
-
Iranian lawmaker says more than 50 deaths in Qom; officials say 12
-
Hong Kong bars South Koreans
-
South Korean cases rise 60 to 893, Daegu city locked down.
* * *
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/wuhan-eases-lockdown-then-retracts-order-3-hours-later-italy-cases-soar-past-200-live
8,000 Californians Under “Self-Imposed Quarantine” … So the chickens come home to roost.