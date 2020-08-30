Mob Goes After Senator Rand Paul & The Media Provides Cover For Mob by The Duran
Mob goes after Senator Rand Paul, & the media provides cover for mob. The Duran Quick Take: Episode 649. Via Breitbart (https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/08/29/rand-paul-wife-kelley-on-bloodthirsty-dc-mob-i-really-felt-that-we-were-going-to-lose-our-lives-im-furious-that-biden-and-kamala-harris-are-not-denouncing-this/)… On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and his wife Kelley Paul discussed their confrontation with an angry mob protesting outside the White House in Washington, D.C.
