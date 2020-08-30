in Audio, Latest

Merkel tried to stop Berlin protest, she failed. It was a massive turnout

Merkel Tried To Stop Berlin Protest, She Failed. It Was A Massive Turnout by The Duran

Merkel tried to stop Berlin protest, she failed. It was a massive turnout. The Duran Quick Take: Episode 650. Via The BBC (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53959552)… Some 38,000 people took to the streets in the city for mostly peaceful demonstrations. Later hundreds of protesters, many from the far right, tried to storm the Reichstag, the home of Germany’s federal parliament.

