Merkel tried to stop Berlin protest, she failed. It was a massive turnout

Via The BBC (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53959552)…
Some 38,000 people took to the streets in the city for mostly peaceful demonstrations.
Later hundreds of protesters, many from the far right, tried to storm the Reichstag, the home of Germany’s federal parliament.
A number of people were arrested and German politicians condemned the attack as “shameful” and “unacceptable”.
Some of those involved had insignia from the far-right Reichsbürger (Reich Citizens) movement. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “Nazi symbols as well as Reichsbürger and Imperial German flags have no place in the German Bundestag.”
Earlier some 200 people were arrested at one rally, which the authorities blamed on right-wing agitators who were said to have thrown stones and bottles.
Rallies protesting against coronavirus restrictions took place in other European cities with some demonstrators calling the virus a hoax.
Thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square to protest against issues including coronavirus restrictions and 5G. Signs reading “masks are muzzles” and “new normal = new fascism” were held up.
Similar protests took place in Paris, Vienna and Zurich.
Being from the area that was supposed to have had the highest numbers of deaths per 100 thousand of people in the UK. You would of thought a 54 Yr old who’d lived in this area all of my life would have at least known someone who has had this virus. Yet me & my circle of friends who I grew up with, who still all live in the very same area. Don’t know a single person who has supposedly had this virus. Never mind anyone who has died from it. I’ve not spent one single day in lockdown, I’ve… Read more »
It is interesting that the BBC felt they had to cover the Berlin protest – maybe because of the presence of Robert Kennedy – but completely ignored a big rally in Trafalgar Square the same day. It seems it’s far easier to smear foreigners than those too close to home, where too many people would realise what they were doing, so best just to ignore it.