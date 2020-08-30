Merkel tried to stop Berlin protest, she failed. It was a massive turnout

Via The BBC (https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-53959552)…

Some 38,000 people took to the streets in the city for mostly peaceful demonstrations.

Later hundreds of protesters, many from the far right, tried to storm the Reichstag, the home of Germany’s federal parliament.

A number of people were arrested and German politicians condemned the attack as “shameful” and “unacceptable”.

Some of those involved had insignia from the far-right Reichsbürger (Reich Citizens) movement. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: “Nazi symbols as well as Reichsbürger and Imperial German flags have no place in the German Bundestag.”

Earlier some 200 people were arrested at one rally, which the authorities blamed on right-wing agitators who were said to have thrown stones and bottles.

Rallies protesting against coronavirus restrictions took place in other European cities with some demonstrators calling the virus a hoax.

Thousands gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square to protest against issues including coronavirus restrictions and 5G. Signs reading “masks are muzzles” and “new normal = new fascism” were held up.

Similar protests took place in Paris, Vienna and Zurich.

5 3 votes Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report