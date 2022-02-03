MIND SPORTS OLYMPIAD — The Next Phase

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Mind Sports Olympiad was the brainchild of David Levy; founded in 1997, the first few events were held in London. Like much of the rest of the world, it was forced into cyber-space by the covid lockdowns, and in 2020 was held entirely on-line. Entry was totally free.

Last year it was held on-line too, but this year it will be held both on-line and in the real world. The on-line events will be free. This will be a grand prix from April 15 to May 29, registration opening in March, while its regular late August event will take place at its new, regular home since 2014, JW3, in North London.

The schedule includes regular games like backgammon and chess but also some you have likely never heard of, including Terra Mystica, which has been around for less than a decade, and Lost Ruins Of Arnak which first appeared only in 2020.

Full details for both events will be released in due course but the (provisional) schedule for the on-line grand prix has already been published.

The Mind Sports Olympiad has a Facebook page and a YouTube channel.

The man currently behind MSO is publisher Etan Ilfeld. Check out his website for some offbeat novels.

