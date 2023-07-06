Mind Sports Olympiad 2023 — Registration Is Open

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Mind Sports Olympiad was founded in 1997 and after 2 years held exclusively on-line is back at the end of August for the second year in a row at its permanent home since 2014, JW3 in North London. As usual, it is expected to attract players from far and wide.

The event starts on Sunday, August 20 and finishes on August 28, Bank Holiday Monday with the main award ceremony being held at 7pm that night. The one exception is the Diving Chess event that will be held much earlier, on August 13 at 9pm at a different venue, the Leonardo Royal Hotel at Tower Bridge.

Entry fees for the event vary but as usual there is an all you can play ticket, which this year is £130, very reasonable considering the inflation we have been experiencing in recent years.

As usual there are old games and new. The old ones include chess tournaments, various backgammon events and several poker variants. In Britain, poker and backgammon cannot be played for real money or cash prizes except on licenced premises. In any case there do not appear to be any cash prizes this year, nor is there any mention on the website of sponsors, which is a shame. Having said that, Etan and his team always do a terrific job, and this year will be no exception.

The new games include Wingspan, an off-beat board game that is only four years old. Tavern Tales is another board game and is not much older.

In addition to its official website, MSO has a Facebook page, a YouTube Channel and a Discord channel.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report