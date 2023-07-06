The Hunter Biden Top Ten

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The following is just a bit of fun.
Cocaine by Eric Clapton
Snortin’ Whiskey (And Drinkin’ Cocaine) by Pat Travers
Too Drunk To F – – k by Dead Kennedys
Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under? by Shania Twain
(Only) The Hunter (Survives) by GTR
The Chinese Way by Level 42
Don’t Cry Daddy by Elvis Presley
Low Life In High Places by Thunder
Aladdin Sane by David Bowie
You’re Crazy by Guns N’ Roses from the aptly titled album Appetite For Destruction.
