About crises and arms dealers

In all wars there are winners and losers. And there are those who make money on these wars.

This rule applies not only to armed confrontations, but also to any other political conflicts. Be it Afghanistan, Taiwan, Kazakhstan, Belarus or Ukraine.

Along with thousands of refugees, destroyed cities, there are always those who benefit from it. And one of the beneficiaries are arms dealers.

During the current economic crisis, many sectors of the economy have been affected. Both ordinary countries and leaders face problems.

The USA is no exception. At the same time, the US Department of State conducted an analysis of the situation and revealed that military-industrial complex enterprises are on the rise. In 2020, US arms sales fell 21% to $138 billion. 2021 ended with a solid growth in industry revenues. 2022 also shows an improvement in the supply of American weapons amid rising of global tensions.

Russia has deployed significant forces to the borders of Ukraine and Belarus, sent peacekeepers to Kazakhstan (at the moment, the contingent has already been withdrawn). The topic of possible aggression against Ukraine is constantly heated up in foreign media. Various dates were named: December 25, January 01, January 10, now the attack is predicted for February 20. Then, for sure, several times they will be transferred to spring and summer. A similar trend is emerging with respect to China’s attack on Taiwan.

The Middle East is under significant stress from pandemic inequality. Within the United States itself, social unrest continues unabated. And for representatives of the military-industrial complex, chaos, fear and uncertainty in society represent a business environment that promises to receive regular orders for the supply of weapons.

Growing social inequality is also beneficial for arms dealers. Because the more money the rich have, the stronger their fear of the poor, and the more weapons they will buy to protect their capital.

Representatives of the military-industrial complex of any country are always in close contact with the government. The US and UK are among the largest arms suppliers in the world. And it is not surprising that the most aggressive rhetoric comes from these countries.

Ukraine, as one of the crisis regions, is beginning to make a profit for arms sellers. And those, along with politicians, will maintain the tension of the situation for the maximum time in order to sell their weapons.

