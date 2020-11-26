Millions of American Face EVICTION in 1 Month! Massive Food Bank Lines All Across U.S.

source

Millions of Americans are potentially facing eviction. They haven’t paid their bills and the government doesn’t seem like they’re going to push out some more money to them. This could be extended, the money might be given out. But as of this moment, that isn’t happening. The Fed has been pushing for more government stimulus, citing their inability to actually help the public but who knows what they’ve got up their sleeve.

Millions of Americans Expect to Lose Their Homes as Covid Rages

Millions of Americans Expect to Lose Their Homes as Covid Rages (Bloomberg) — Millions of Americans expect to face eviction by the end of this year, adding to the suffering inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic raging across the U.S.About 5.8 million adults say they are somewhat to very likely to face eviction or foreclosure in the next two months, according to a survey completed Nov.

5ad7a7ed017f4268a53543c59490ef5c (959×832) [Dark Winter]



https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/zCHOvsH.a4ZbR24OHIOc4w–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTgzMi41OTI1OTI1OTI1OTI2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/gd9RGdJm3AhqO8aRKxjPVA–~B/aD0xMTI0O3c9MTI5NjthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/en/bloomberg_markets_842/5ad7a7ed017f4268a53543c59490ef5c

RI Food Bank’s annual report compares 2020 hunger to Great Depression

One in four Rhode Islanders can’t meet basic food needs, food bank’s annual report says PROVIDENCE – Thanksgiving guest lists must be pared down to household members in hopes of stopping COVID-19 before it steals Christmas, but most families will still load the holiday table with abundance. They’re likely to focus on who’s missing from the table, not whether there’s enough food.

More young workers in the UK lost their jobs during summer 2020 than in all of 2019

More young workers in the UK lost their jobs during summer 2020 than in all of 2019 More young workers in the UK lost their jobs during the summer of 2020 than in all of 2019, according to new analysis by the Trades Union Congress (TUC). Some 59,000 workers aged 16 to 24 were made redundant between July and September this year, compared with 56,000 across all of 2019, the analysis found.

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates to Grab World’s Second-Richest Ranking

Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates to Grab World’s Second-Richest Ranking Bloomberg 1 day ago Devon Pendleton (Bloomberg) — Elon Musk’s year of dizzying ascents hit a new apex Monday as the Tesla Inc. co-founder passed Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person. The 49-year-old entrepreneur’s net worth soared $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, driven by yet another surge in Tesla’s share price.

— The Money GPS: Massive disparity. Stocks up. Economy weak. (Instagram)

central bank BS.jpg (1157×1133)

No Title No Description

g10 rates projections.jpg (1089×568)

No Title No Description

G10 central banks.jpg (1089×518)

No Title No Description

g10 central bank balance sheets.jpg (1079×566)

No Title No Description

Biden Picks Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary – WSJ

WSJ News Exclusive | Biden Picks Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen, an economist at the forefront of policy-making for three decades, to become the next Treasury secretary, according to people familiar with the decision. If confirmed by the Senate, Ms. Yellen would become the first woman to hold the job.

Janet Yellen at Treasury Points to Era of Fed Control

Janet Yellen at Treasury Points to Era of Fed Control (Bloomberg Opinion) — Janet Yellen is poised to become the most economically powerful woman in the world. Again.Bloomberg News described her in exactly that way in October 2013, when President Barack Obama nominated her to succeed Ben S. Bernanke as Federal Reserve chair, a role she would hold for four years during two administrations.

Bank of Canada Deputy Downplays Risks of Consumer Default Wave – Bloomberg

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-11-23/canadian-financial-system-remains-resilient-gravelle-says

These AAA-Rated Bonds Are Tumbling as China Default Fears Spread

These AAA Bonds Are Tumbling as China Default Fears Spread Bloomberg 1 day ago Bloomberg News (Bloomberg) — A string of defaults by Chinese state-owned companies has sent shockwaves across the world’s second-largest credit market. But some bonds have fared much worse than others as investors clamber to avoid the next potential blowup.

プーアル on Twitter:

No Title No Description

The stock market has been accelerating rapidly as more people buy U.S. tech stocks. Equities are seeing major growth. More debt, margin, and cash is flowing into stocks sending the Dow Jones to a record high, over 30,000. Certain stocks have hit a record high as well.

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

— PLAYLISTS —

The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

— The Money GPS —

How To Fix the Global Economy (Instagram)

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #stocks #investments

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report