‘Meme-killing’ EU regulation could end YouTube as we know it, CEO warns

The proposed amendments to the EU Copyright Directive would require the automatic removal of any user-created content suspected of violating intellectual property law.

The Duran

Published

5 hours ago

on

299 Views

Via RT

YouTube’s CEO has urged creators on the popular video site to organize against a proposed EU internet regulation, reinforcing fears that the infamous Article 13 could lead to content-killing, meme-maiming restrictions on the web.

The proposed amendments to the EU Copyright Directive would require the automatic removal of any user-created content suspected of violating intellectual property law – with platforms being liable for any alleged copyright infringement. If enacted, the legislation would threaten “both your livelihood and your ability to share your voice with the world,” YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki warned the site’s content creators in a blog post on Monday.

The regulation would endanger “hundreds of thousands of job,” Wojcicki said, predicting that it would likely force platforms such as YouTube to allow only content from a hand-picked group of companies.

“It would be too risky for platforms to host content from smaller original content creators, because the platforms would now be directly liable for that content,” Wojcicki wrote.

While acknowledging that it was important to properly compensate all rights holders, the YouTube chief lamented that the “unintended consequences of Article 13 will put this ecosystem at risk.”

She encouraged YouTubers to use the #SaveYourInternet hashtag to tell the world how the proposed legislation would impact them personally.

“RIP YOUTUBE..IT WAS FUN,” read one rather fatalistic reply to the post. Another comment worried that Article 13 would do “immense damage … particularly to smaller creators.”

The proposal has stirred considerable controversy in Europe and abroad, with critics claiming that the legislation would essentially ban any kind of creative content, ranging from memes to parody videos, that would normally fall under fair use.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google and YouTube, has opposed Article 13 for months. The measure was advanced in June by the European Parliament. A final vote on the proposed regulation is expected to take place sometime next year.

World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee and Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales have also spoken out against Article 13.

VFL
Guest
VFL

All this 'Censorship' is ordered by 'Atlantic Counsil' on behalf of the 'US-Empire' facilitated by their corrupt shills, serfs, goons, slaves, minions + whores globaly – Facebook, Twitter ect. and now the 'Copyright' scam, it's just a smoke screen + window dressing.

October 23, 2018 17:34
strangerdanger
Guest
strangerdanger

Lol it isn't by the US. Thats too much conspiracy for one person let alone a group. The US empire is falling, Europe has less impact to the US and vice versa. Just blame corporations. In the US they do not serve god, they serve corporations, which are just as "godly".

October 23, 2018 20:34
oldnik007
Guest
oldnik007

so, article 13 is like the telephone company being liable for what people say on the phone?uarocrats
so scared of the law suites and losses, they would take everyone' phone line down. now it becomes clear this is just more censorship by unelected BUREAUCRATS dancing to their master's agenda. right?

October 23, 2018 19:53
Kooringa
Guest
Kooringa

Another reason brexit cannot happen fast enough.

October 23, 2018 21:18

