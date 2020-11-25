Steve Turley and another great friend whom Big Tech hates (follow the link) published a piece noting how the state legislatures in Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania are meeting to hear the cases and evidence alleging massive fraud in the 2020 Presidential Elections. Since this site is blocked from Big Tech platforms like YouTube and Facebook, we are presenting the text of the newspiece, written for that site, in full. (We do not have the name of the writer, and it is not visible at the unmentionalble (wink, wink; nudge, nudge) site.) First, Dr. Turley:

A press release by the Trump Campaign Legal Team published Tuesday announced state legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan will begin holding public hearings on election fraud starting Wednesday.

“The first hearing,” the press release explains, “held by the Pennsylvania State Senate, will be conducted tomorrow, Wednesday, November 25th, in Gettysburg, PA, where each participating Senator will give a five-minute opening statement followed by testimony from witnesses who have filed affidavits attesting to 2020 election fraud. Tomorrow’s hearing will also feature a presentation from former New York City Mayor and Personal Attorney to President Trump, Rudy Giuliani.”

The Arizona legislature will hold its hearing beginning Monday, November 30th, and the Michigan legislature will start on Tuesday, December 1st.

“It’s in everyone’s interest to have a full vetting of election irregularities and fraud,” said Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. “And the only way to do this is with public hearings, complete with witnesses, videos, pictures and other evidence of illegalities from the November 3rd election.”

Trump campaign Senior Legal Advisor and attorney Jenna Ellis added, “We are pleased that the State Legislatures in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Michigan will be convening hearings to examine the November 3rd presidential election. There were serious irregularities, we have proof of fraud in a number of states, and it is important for all Americans to have faith in our electoral process. All we have wanted from the outset is to count every legal vote and discount every illegal vote.”

Explaining why the legislatures are gathering, the Trump campaign states, “State Legislatures are uniquely qualified and positioned to hold hearings on election irregularities and fraud before electors are chosen. As established in Article 2, Section 1.2 of the United States Constitution, State Legislatures have the sole authority to select their representatives to the Electoral College, providing a critical safeguard against voter fraud and election manipulation.”

It is extremely important to follow these developments. The mainstream networks are more and more spinning the “inevitability” that Joe Biden is indeed the President-elect, and even Fox lets its reporters attach the word “baseless” to the allegations of fraud, which, as five hundred signed affadavits show, is anything but baseless.

Some of these affadavits are public record, so anybody wishing to learn about the “baseless” can read and see for himself or herself that there is certainly a case being made. The White House provided a list of references and summaries compiled by the Heritage Foundation at this site. The Heritage Foundation itself has an interactive site where one can go to read up on many of the known cases of alleged voter fraud, state by state.

It is an outrage that the media is playing the globalist card very heavily, despite all that the President did for the United States, bringing it back from the hale of globalism. Even now, we begin to see the approaching threat of a globalist tyranny, powered by manufactured fear of COVID-19, and shielded from all criticism by an astonishingly complicit media establishment, including especially Fox News.

This is the time more than ever for conservatives to do some homework, lest they be swept along by a convenient, but woefully false, news narrative. Knowledge of this activity and our efforts to disseminate it may be the factor that keeps our nation in the light. We all know that a Biden Administration is a step into the dark.

Do we really need to take that step?

