Artificial Intelligence: it will kill us | Jay Tuck | TEDxHamburgSalon

source

In 2017 US defense expert Jay Tuck talked at the Hamburg salon TEDx about the amazing power of AI. AI is central to the plans of the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” for 2030, but how developed is AI? This video is already 3 years old a but still shocking how advanced AI is. It is not a conspiracy, it is just a coincidence!

US defense expert Jay Tuck was news director of the daily news program ARD-Tagesthemen and combat correspondent for German Television in two Gulf Wars. He has produced over 500 segments for the network. His investigative reports on security policy, espionage activities and weapons technology appear in leading newspapers, television networks and magazines throughout Europe, including Cicero, Focus, PC-Welt, Playboy, Stern, Welt am Sonntag and ZEITmagazin. He is author of a widely acclaimed book on electronic intelligence activities, “High-Tech Espionage” (St. Martin’s Press), published in fourteen countries. He is Executive Producer for a weekly technology magazine on international television in the Arab world.

Canada: Man Spots Boston Dynamics’ Robot Dog Roaming Around; Watch Video

For his latest book “Evolution without us – Will AI kill us?” he researched at US drone bases, the Pentagon, intelligence agencies and AI research institutions. His lively talks are accompanied by exclusive video and photographs.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report