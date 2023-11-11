The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
MBS Raisi Assad Meet Discuss Gaza; Ukr Defeat Looms; Avdeyevka Crisis, US/Bankrupt EU No Kiev Cash
Topic 1022
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
It still makes no sense. How can you have two states living side-by-side, when one state (the one run by Hamas) is dedicated to destroying the other state? Is it really any different than NATO (via its Ukraine proxy) being dedicated to destroying Russia as we know it? That’s why I support both Russia and Israel, as neither country wishes to destroy their neighbor, but one cannot say the same for Hamas or NATO.