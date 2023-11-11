in Latest, Video

Macron vs Netanyahu. EU running out of ammo, €50B loan to Elensky. Orban, US blocked peace deal. U/1

15 Views 13 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Macron vs Netanyahu. EU running out of ammo, €50B loan to Elensky. Orban, US blocked peace deal. U/1
Topic 1145

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

13 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

US Military has Overextended Itself – John Mearsheimer, Alexander Mercouris and Glenn Diesen