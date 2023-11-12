Elites and The Black Sun

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Gnostic belief in some form intersects with the Cult of the Black Sun which is important to occultists and to mega-Elite rulers in the west, too.

At some point eons ago, man became detached and isolated from nature and from God, where the soul of man became sublimated by the spirit. In civilization, the spirit of man is separate from all else and is elevated, while the soul of man is suppressed. Very simply, man’s base instincts and animal nature are suppressed and superseded by the spirit. The ideal of detaching and separating the human soul from God to attain a separate and unique spirit is held by all organized religions. In Christianity, perhaps the best example would be the story of Eve and the apple.

To this cult, man as a soul in nature, when not bound by the spirit, embraces bisexuality and fluid gender. Important in this cult too, is a foundational belief that many gods exist — not just one — and that belief in one God is a perversion founded in the spirit, which betrays the soul. These are of course arcane and ancient concepts of human consciousness, but entirely relevant today as we shall see.

The Cult of the Black Sun (Cult of Saturn) also referred to as the Cult of the Black Cube intersects with Gnostic belief which we shall refer to as Gnosis. To take the cult seriously, first accept that these beliefs exist today in some form, and establish who or whom the believers are, and how they benefit by these beliefs.

(It is necessary too, to establish that maintaining occult and pagan beliefs through the ages requires secrecy, confusion, and obfuscation to maintain them, where the modern context of science, reasoning, and learning negates such beliefs.)

Central to the Cult of the Black Sun (or cube, i.e., Saturn) is the belief that life exists in death, and that the Black Sun devours the light so that new light may emerge.

For centuries, it was believed that the human animal only prevailed over his animal nature by a separate and distinct human spirit, which separates humans from animals. In those times a person without spirit or who rejected the spirit — usually the prevailing religion — was considered to be a heretic or witch, and persecuted.

Because atheists, Gnostics, and pagan beliefs have been subjected to persecution and ridicule for centuries, adherents to such beliefs have largely obfuscated their own existence. But, hiding in plain sight, proof of occult adherence among Elites is bandied about by their use of steganography, as evidenced by their use of icons and logos, either showing the sun or black sun (considered interchangeable), hexagram, or cube.

Black Sun Logo of the London Bullion Market Association

The Black Sun’s symbol is the hexagram, used as a national emblem by Israel. Israeli military intelligence Aman displays a logo that perfectly embodies the Saturnian concept. And an Israeli company openly invokes its connection to the Black Cube, being “an intelligence” corporation. (The cube in two-dimensional format represents the Saturnian hexagram)

[A rare public glimpse of an occultist with popular acceptance is David Beth, who writes about the occult and Cult of the Black Sun. Alison Rowlands is one reference for understanding the evolution of modern sorcery and witchcraft, and how that intersects with culture and society today. Most relevant is a popular occultist championed, published, and praised by western Elites: Marina Abromivic here by the Royal Academy of Arts.*]

The essence of these beliefs is that our Creator created an imperfect and very flawed world in which we live and die, and our spiritual quest is to first understand, then to correct this flawed world. That correction takes the form of the Messiah, where all organized religions state the existence of a Messiah — who once delivered us from destruction and evil — and that a second Messiah is coming. However, to some Gnostics, and all worshipers of the Black Sun, the concept that an imperfect and fatally flawed world reality may somehow be corrected by a Messiah or in any other way, is considered to be a form of blasphemy.

Advantage to elites. The advantage is by redacting and, or deleting the Messiah of Peace from public consciousness — whether Jesus, Muhammad, Zarathushtra or Buddha. For that, we must accept that the world of the Old Testament, orTanakh is a world Elites have intentionally thrust upon us. In their view, we must accept that all hope is lost. In their view, there will be no world peace. In their view, humanity is a burden and pestilence on the world, that must somehow be extinguished. Only by extinguishing this humanity can a new world be born, according to this cult. In other words, the Black Sun will have fulfilled its promise: from death there is new life. But in so doing, evil must stalk the earth. By this means, elites can kill, murder, plunder, rape, sacrifice and steal from the people of the world, with impunity.

An historically known example in modernity is Germany’s NSDAP “National Socialists” of the Thule Society which held the pagan belief that civilization originated with Atlantis. Subsequent to its destruction, linkage to the development of modern humanity began with the descendants of Kronos of the Titans, where those descendants (who survived) consorted with Natufian women. (Kronos or Cronus is the god Saturn.) It’s quite possible that the Nazi leadership advocated such mystical pagan beliefs among senior officers, to allow them to engage in the atrocities they did without moral compunction or guilt.

Other esoteric cult examples include ‘the Hunt’ The International Order of St Hubertus — which you’ve probably never heard of. To the initiates of Jeffrey Epstein or the Bronfman’s and Ghislaine Maxwell which you certainly have, but they don’t always link directly to the Cult of Saturn.**

In summary, maintaining the occult and dark cult of beliefs as they do — specifically relating to the Cult of the Black Cube and Saturn — permits elites (in their view) to sow as much warfare, corruption, death, and destruction as they can possibly muster, to benefit their master… The Black Sun. But best of all, to profit from that warfare and destruction while a sleeping public ignores the reality. Ridiculous? Well, that’s what we see now every day; that’s the reality.

Most readers will believe the above to be ridiculous, and I was attracted to this subject precisely because of its seemingly outrageous pretense: That the people who lead us are indeed depraved psychotics beholden to a Dark Power. However, just as I researched and wrote Iraq: The Road to War twenty years ago, after researching material by Jay Weidner, Arthur Moros and others on the Black Sun subject, I believe much of the above explains the lawless depravity and corruption to whit the western collective has increasingly succumbed to.

A video Summary: The Hex(agon) of Saturn; the Myth of the Black Cube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VowHHeiRbI

*Although Abromovic’s work may be entertaining to some, in the end her work is meaningless with regard to understanding the origination of her perversity…

** Note that Cronus and the Cult of Saturn is a core foundation for magick rituals as performed by Aleister Crowley; and to current iteration by vile Elitist icon, Marina Abramovic.

