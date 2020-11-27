Maurice Strong and the Roots of the Great Reset Agenda

From the Strategic Culture Foundation

According to such Great Reset luminaries as Bill Gates, Prince Charles, Michael Bloomberg, Mark Carney, and the World Economic Forum’s Klaus Schwab, humanity is expected to solve the dual threat of COVID and global warming in one revolutionary sweeping reform.

We plebeians have been told that all we have to do to restart the economy is rewire everything about our behaviour, value, finance, and ethics in order to decarbonize civilization under a new world regime of central bankers and new green digital currencies as outlined by the World Economic Forum’s Green Horizon Summit from Nov 9-10, 2020. It was at this event that keynote speaker Mark Carney announced that the total net zero transition represents “the greatest commercial opportunity of our time.”

Under this global reform, we are told that the financial system must be re-wired to fund windmill farms, biofuels and solar panels using green bonds, green finance indices, and green digital currencies. The fact that these energy sources not only raise the costs of electricity while abysmally reducing the powers of production of nations does not seem to bother any of these apparent WEF alphas of capitalism extolling the virtues of our green post COVID order.

And so, a question must be asked: IF money drives capitalism, why have trillions been spent over the past decades to fund “green” activities which inherently undermine the basis of capital creation (ie: infrastructure and industrial production)? Why has the “capitalist west” destroyed itself undermined itself over decades? And why would those managing the unipolar order wish to accelerate that self-destruction on turbo drive under a Great Reset? Is it folly or something more insidious?

Since the 1971 floating of the U.S. dollar on the global markets, and the 1973 creation of the Petro dollar, the world has experienced a consistent collapse of productive manufacturing jobs, infrastructure investment, an long-term planning on the one hand and a simultaneous increase of de-regulation, short term speculation, and low-wage retail jobs on the other. During this post 1971 process of decline, debt slavery became a norm both in developed countries and developing sector nations alike, while outsourcing caused the castration of national sovereignty and an ever greater reliance on “cheap labor” and “cheap resources” from abroad.

Some have called this collapse “a failure of globalization”. Executive Intelligence Review’s Latin American Desk Editor Dennis Small has repeatedly stated over many years that this characterization is false. Globalization should rather be seen as a complete success– in that when it is viewed from a top-down perspective, it becomes increasingly clear that the architects of this policy achieved exactly what they set out to do. That intention was to impose an artificial closed/zero-sum game paradigm upon a species whose distinguishing characteristic is its creative reason and the capacity for constant perfectibility both on the earth and ever more so beyond.

Introducing Maurice Strong

In my last article “British Hand Behind the Coup” two leading upper level controllers of the empire managing the destruction of the USA were examined: Lord Mark Malloch Brown and George Soros. In this essay, I would like to take the time to investigate a third figure whose 2015 death may have prevented him from participating in the current coup, but whose life’s work still animates world events more deeply than you probably imagine.

Despite having died in 2015, Strong’s life and legacy provide the modern reader a powerful, albeit ugly insight into the methods and actions of the British-Deep State agenda that so mis-shaped world history through the latter half of the 20th century.

While impeccable research by historian Elaine Dewar (author of Cloak of Green-1995) showcased Strong’s role as a recruit of Rockefeller assets in the 1950s, an oil baron, vice president of Power Corporation by 30, Liberal Party controller, Privy Councillor, and founder of Canada’s neo-colonial external aid policy towards Africa, we will focus here on the role Strong has played since 1968 in subverting the pro-development potential of Canada and the world at large. It was through this post-1968 role that Strong became the godfather of the modern environmental movement, created the United Nations Environmental Protection Agency (UNEP) and worked closely with Mark Malloch Brown as his special advisor and later Soros in the creation of a new post-nation state world order.

Strong and the Roots of the Great Reset

In 1992, Maurice Strong had been assigned to head the second Earth Summit (the first having been the 1972 Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment also chaired by Strong).

The Rio Summit had established a new era in the consolidation of NGOs and corporations under the genocidal green agenda of controlled starvation masquerading behind the dogma of “sustainability’. This doctrine was formalized with Agenda 21 and the Earth Charter, co-authored by Mikhail Gorbachev, Jim MacNeill and Strong during the 1990s. At the opening of the Rio Summit, Strong announced that industrialized countries had “developed and benefited from the unsustainable patterns of production and consumption which have produced our present dilemma. It is clear that current lifestyles and consumption patterns of the affluent middle class, involving high meat intake, consumption of large amounts of frozen and convenience foods, use of fossil fuels, appliances, home and work-place air-conditioning, and suburban housing- are not sustainable. A shift is necessary toward lifestyles less geared to environmentally damaging consumption patterns.”

In a 1992 essay entitled From Stockholm to Rio: A Journey Down a Generation, published by the UN Conference on Environment and Development, Strong wrote:

“The concept of national sovereignty has been an immutable, indeed sacred, principle of international relations. It is a principle which will yield only slowly and reluctantly to the new imperatives of global environmental cooperation. What is needed is recognition of the reality that in so many fields, and this is particularly true of environmental issues, it is simply not feasible for sovereignty to be exercised unilaterally by individual nation-states, however powerful. The global community must be assured of environmental security.”

Two years earlier, Strong gave an interview wherein he described a “fiction book” he was fantasizing about writing which he described in the following manner:

“What if a small group of world leaders were to conclude that the principal risk to the Earth comes from the actions of the rich countries? And if the world is to survive, those rich countries would have to sign an agreement reducing their impact on the environment. Will they do it? The group’s conclusion is ‘no’. The rich countries won’t do it. They won’t change. So, in order to save the planet, the group decides: Isn’t the only hope for the planet that the industrialized civilizations collapse? Isn’t it our responsibility to bring that about?”

When this statement is held up parallel to this man’s peculiar life, we quickly come to see that the barrier between reality and fiction is more than a little blurry.

The Destruction of Nuclear Power

It is vital to examine Strong’s role in crippling Canada’s potential to make use of nuclear power, one of the greatest beacons of hope mankind has ever had to break out of the current “fixed” boundaries to humanity’s development. Indeed, the controlled use of the atom, along with the necessary discovery of new universal principles associated with this endeavor, have always represented one of the greatest strategic threats to the oligarchic system, which depends on a closed system of fixed resources in order to both manage current populations and justify global governance under “objective” frameworks of logic.

Fission and fusion processes exist on a level far beyond those fixed parameters that assume the earth’s “carrying capacity” is no greater than the 2 billion souls envisioned by today’s London-centered oligarchy. If mankind were to recognize his unique creative potential to continuously transcend his limitations by discovering and creating new resources, no empire could long exist. With Canada as the second nation in the world to have developed civilian nuclear power, and a frontier science culture in physics, aerospace and chemistry, the need to destroy this potential in the mind of the British Deep State of Canada was great indeed.

To get a better sense of the role Strong has played in the destruction of Canadian science policy, we must actually go back once again to Strong’s reign at the Department of External Aid in 1966.

Technological Apartheid for Africa

A key reason that Strong had been brought into Canada’s Civil Service to head up the External Aid office in 1966 was to sabotage the international efforts leading scientists and statesmen had achieved in making Canada an exporter of its original CANDU reactors. Since 1955, leading patriots within Atomic Energy Canada Ltd. (AECL) and the National Research Council such as C.D. Howe and his collaborator C.W. Mackenzie, ensured that the export of advanced nuclear technology was made available to developing countries such as India and Pakistan. In Canada this policy was advanced vigorously by Prime Minister John Diefenbaker, who also saw atomic power as the key to world peace.

The banners under which this advanced technology transfer occurred were both the Columbo Plan and President Dwight Eisenhower’s Atoms for Peace. This progressive approach to international development defined “external aid” not around IMF conditionalities, or simply money for its own sake, but rather as the transfer of the most advanced science and technology to poor countries with the explicit intention that all nations would attain true sovereignty. This is the model that China has adopted today under the Belt and Road Initiative.

When Strong got to work in External Aid, and later formed the Canadian International Development Agency, Canada’s relationship to “LDCs” (lesser developed countries) became reduced to advancing “appropriate technologies” under the framework of monetarism and a perverse form of systems analysis. After JFK’s assassination, a parallel operation was conducted in America’s USAID. No technology or advanced infrastructure policy necessary for the independence of former colonies were permitted under this precursor to what later became known as “sustainability” and “zero growth”.

Under Strong’s influence, Canada’s role became perverted into inducing LDCs to become obedient to IMF/World Bank “conditionalities” and the reforms of their bureaucracies demanded by the OECD in order to receive money. Both in Canada and in developing countries, Strong was among the key agents who oversaw the implementation of the OECD’s strategy of “closed systems analysis” for national policy management.

Under Strong’s guidance the Canadian Club of Rome was founded in 1970 under the leadership of a misanthropic array of Privy Council technocrats including Pierre Trudeau which provided tax payer funding for the infamous MIT study which was publicized in 1972 in the form of “Limits to Growth”. The leading point man of the Club of Rome, Sir Alexander King later described the group’s accomplishments in 1990 saying:

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like would fit the bill….All these dangers are caused by human intervention, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then, is humanity itself.”

Petrol and Pandas

In his role as President of Petro Canada (1976-78), Strong endorsed the national call to create a nuclear moratorium for Canada which had been carried out by the Canadian Coalition for Nuclear Responsibility in 1977. This document not only demanded an immediate halt to the continuation of all reactors then under construction, but also made the sophistical argument that more jobs could be created if “ecologically friendly” energy sources and conservation methods were developed instead of nuclear and fossil fuels. Strange desires coming from an oil executive, but not so strange considering Strong’s 1978-1981 role as Vice-President of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), an organization founded by the British and Dutch monarchies as a Royal Dutch Shell initiative in 1963. Strong was Vice President during the same interval that WWF co-founder Prince Philip was its President.

In 1971, while still heading up the Canadian International Development Agency, Strong became a founding member of the 1001 Nature Trust, which was an elite international organization created by Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands and Prince Philip Mountbatten. The 1001 Trust worked in tandem with Prince Bernhard’s other secretive club known as the “Bilderberg Group” which he founded in 1954 and was designed to fund the emerging new ecology movement (all 1001 members paid $10 000 for their membership which was pooled to fund the World Wildlife Fund and other green organizations).

In this position, Strong helped to recruit 80 Canadian “initiates” to this elite society otherwise known as “Strong’s Kindergarten”, the 3 most prominent being Lord Conrad Black, Barrick Gold’s Peter Munk (1927-2018) and Permindex’s late Sir Louis Mortimer Bloomfield (1906-1984). Before taking the position of WWF Vice President, the position had formerly been occupied by none other than Louis Mortimer Bloomfield himself!

As documented thoroughly by New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison in his 1991 book On the Trail of the Assassins, both Permindex and Louis Mortimer Bloomfield was discovered to be at the heart of the plot to assassinate President John F. Kennedy.

Bloomfield himself arose as an intelligence asset when he was recruited by MI6 master spy William Stephenson while the latter was running Ottawa’s Camp X during WWII and which managed assassinations and other covert ops during the war. During the Cold War, these operations continued after an image-makeover yet were still caught red-handed carrying out their old tricks attempting several of the 13 assassination attempts on France’s Charles DeGaulle (for which Permindex operations were banned from both France and Switzerland).

Strong Decapitates Ontario Nuclear Energy

By 1992, Strong had completed his role heading the Rio Earth Summit in Brazil and had returned to his native land to attempt to finalize the dismantling of Canada’s nuclear program in his new assignment as President of Ontario Hydro, a position he held from 1992 to 1995 under the formal invitation of Bob Rae, then-NDP Premier of Ontario and brother of Power Corp.’s John Rae. Bob Rae later served as the leader of the Liberal Party from 2011-2013 in preparation for Justin Trudeau’s appointment to become the party’s new figurehead in April of 2013.

Strong was brought into this position at the time that Ontario had the most ambitious nuclear program in North America and was proving to be a thorn in the side of the zero-growth agenda demanded by the British Empire. The completion of the massive Darlington system in Ontario had demonstrated what successful long-term science planning could accomplish, although the utility found itself running far over budget. The budgetary problems (which occurred during a deep recession in 1992) were used by Strong to “restructure” the provincial energy utility.

The “remedies” chosen by Strong to solve Ontario Hydro’s financial woes involved immediately canceling all new planned nuclear energy development, firing 8 of the 14 directors, and downsizing the utility by laying off 14 000 employees, many of whom were the most specialized and experienced nuclear technicians in Canada.

Before leaving his post in 1995 with the fall of Bob Rae’s government, Strong ensured that his work would continue with his replacement Jim MacNeill who headed Ontario Hydro from 1994 to 1997. MacNeill was co-architect of both the Earth Charter and the genocidal Agenda 21 during the Rio Summit and a long time Deep State agent. Under MacNeill, Strong’s mandate to unnecessarily shut down eight reactors for refurbishment and one permanently was affected in 1997, while Ontario Hydro itself was broken up into three separate entities. With the irreparable loss of specialized manpower and skills Strong and MacNeill left Ontario Hydro and AECL mortally wounded for years to come.

Surprising all observers, AECL and the Ontario utilities were able to remobilize their remaining forces to pull together the successful refurbishment of all reactors– the last of which came back online in October 2012. While Canada’s moratorium on nuclear power continued, with SNC Lavelin’s 2011 takeover, an approach for cooperation on international nuclear construction in partnership with China began in July 2014, much to Strong’s chagrin. Any attempt to understand the SNC Scandal of 2019 without understanding this higher process, will not get far.

Strong’s Failed Attempt to Infiltrate China

From 2000-2015 Strong’s talents were put to use in an attempt to subvert the aspirations of Asian development, and of a Eurasian alliance formed around the driving economic grand design of the emerging Belt and Road Initiative. Strong was deployed to Beijing University where he acted as Honorary Professor and Chairman of its Environmental Foundation and Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Institute for Research on Security and Sustainability for Northwest Asia.

In the face of the meltdown of the Trans-Atlantic economy, the Chinese have successfully resisted the Green New Deal agenda that demanded the submission of their national sovereignty to supranational world order of zero-growth and depopulation. In spite of this pressure, a powerful tradition of Confucianism and its commitment to progress has demonstrated its powerful influence in the various branches of the Chinese establishment who see China’s only hope for survival located in its strategic partnership with Russia and long term mega projects to lift its people out of poverty and into the 22nd Century.

The Belt and Road Initiative has arisen as a true opposition to the bipolar insanity of western right wing militarism/monetarism on the one side and left wing depopulation under “Great Resets” and “Green New Deals” on the other. Trillions of dollars of credit in great infrastructure projects across Eurasia, Africa and Latin America have resulted in the greatest burst of cultural optimism, productivity and if the population and leadership of the west act with the proper passion and wisdom, there is a very good opportunity to rid humanity of the legacy of Maurice Strong.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow, BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and has authored 3 volumes of ‘Untold History of Canada’ book series. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation. He can be reached at [email protected]

