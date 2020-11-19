The Coming Battle For The New World

Why is it the case that every time one looks for the causes for disruptions, coups, and assassinations anywhere in the world, including the USA, the ugly hand of British Intelligence is always to be found manipulating the strings from above? How have these British intelligence actively organized the past four years of Russiagate, and even Russiagate’s new incarnation as the “election fraud of 2020”?
In this interview with Rogue News and the Canadian Patriot Review, we take a deep dive into the oligarchical interests managing Dominion Voting Systems, and Smartmatic by reviewing the role of George Soros and fellow color revolutionary godfather Lord Mark Malloch Brown.
Other questions that are dealt with include: How can we know that Steve Bannon is a controlled opposition working for the same forces managing Soros and Lord Brown? How do we know how and why the western financial system was always designed to collapse by the architects of globalization stretching back decades? How was Britain itself taken over by a similar bankers’ coup in 1688 and what recruited the Rothschilds into a process of global dominance during the 18th century? Most importantly perhaps for our present times, the question is asked: How is President Trump the last, best hope we have to save not only the embattled republic but potentially civilization itself?
Articles addressed in this interview for further research:
Lord Malloch Brown Revealed: The British Hand Behind the Coup Shows Its Scales Again
Hammer and Scorecard: Big Tech’s Drive to End Democracy
How a Wise Decoupling May Be a Good Thing for Both China and the West
The Genocidal Roots of the Green New Deal: The Limits to Growth and the Unchaining of Prometheus
I gotta correct one thing here Matt, Pierre isn’t Justins father. Mick is. nudge, nudge, wink, wink…
Its not even a question of Trump “Challenging the fraudulent result” its abundantly clear to anyone that can add 2+2 that the election was fraudulent. As you know, and as I posted on the Duran, I saw it in real time in the computer returns on election night. But that does not equate in any way shape or form to him having a path to a second term. And as I have watched this unfold over the last couple weeks, I now see what Sidney Powell is doing on television as a tactic admission of this. I mentioned the constitutional… Read more »
Ohhh! Charles Manson and the CIA! Matt, we gotta talk! Remember the biography I was reading on author and rumoured CIA frontman Jerzy Kozinski? Close friend of Polanski, Kozinsky left France on the night of 7th, story he told was that he was going to on to LA, most of his luggage was supposed to be dropped in NY, an overnight bag sent on to LA, but they dropped all his luggage in NY, so he got off in NY, didn’t take connecting flight to LA. How in the hell are you supposed to find out between flights that they… Read more »
http://www.dignitatishumanae.com/index.php/home/
Matt, the connections you uncover amaze me.
“what you should do and what you want to do should be brought into alignment” Beautifully stated. Confucian doctrine teaches blind, unquestioning submission to your parents, and this same submission seems to transfer to the state in adulthood. I agree there is MUCH good in Confucian doctrine, but this is a built in vulnerability to the very forces we are fighting against. This is EASILY exploited by the Globalists. I have noted this even in my wife, this absolute unquestioning submission to “authority”. When I look around here, there are virtually no Asians that are not masked up, my wife… Read more »