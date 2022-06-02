The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Mariupol took a great beating in the fighting. This video gives us a chance to see the city as peace returns and the cleanup and rebuilding begins.

There are certainly some wide-ranging takeaways:

Russia is directly involved in getting the city cleaned up after the end of very fierce fighting. Lots of apartment blocks are severely damaged, which brings the questions of “Why?” and “How?” was it that clearly civilian buildings took so much damage? There appears to be no bad blood towards the Russians; as advertised, their help appears welcome. Mariupol is a dive. This city, even the buildings not beat up by the war, are disgusting Soviet-era relics. We have a lot of them still in Moscow, and even more in other cities like Samara – they are strong, but just really ugly structures. To that end, one of the things we can probably safely assume is that Ukraine did nothing as the leading government to improve living standards for its own people. The mood of the people appears to be very quiet, and for obvious reasons. Even a desired bit of help by a military force that is wanted still means one has to deal with the destruction that the military brings about in the course of warfare. This is not a criticism; the military exists for the sole purpose of killing people and breaking things. However, there is a long, long way to go to bring this city to any sort of good footing. What is good is that the Russians are helping, and by the looks of things, they are doing a very thorough job.

Certainly lots to think about.

