May flights of angels sing Darya Dugina to rest. And I personally want to express my deepest condolences to her father Alexander Dugin, and to all her family, friends and loved ones. She is a good example of what journalism can be, and a wonderful role model to me, and, no doubt, to many of us.

I wish to credit Graham Phillips, the independent UK journalist who has fearlessly reconnoitered the Donbass since 2014 when the two republics seceded from Ukraine in fear for their existence when their former nation began an anti-Russian campaign against what was formerly its own citizens. Such is certainly the province of those involved in “national socialism” – we have seen it before, and everywhere it is brought to bear, people suffer and die. Often it happens that the innocent die for simply telling the truth.

Вечная Память! / Memory Eternal!!

