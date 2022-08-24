in Latest, Video

Russian Army ’20 km from Nikolaev’, Ukraine Forces ‘Pushed Further Back’ from Donetsk, Bakhmut Encirclement Continues

61 Views

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Russian Army ’20 km from Nikolaev’, Ukraine Forces ‘Pushed Further Back’ from Donetsk, Bakhmut Encirclement Continues
News Topic 592

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

What does Russia’s break with the West mean?