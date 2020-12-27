in Latest, Video

Macron humiliated and defeated by Merkel post Brexit

200 Views 1 Comment

The Duran: Episode 838.

Macron’s hardman gamble backfires as panicked French fishermen lash out

EMMANUEL Macron’s apparent capitulation on the key Brexit issue has angered French fishermen, who have demanded a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Meanwhile Irish fishermen have reacted furiously after the UK and the EU struck their last-gasp trade deal yesterday – with the head of a prominent trade organisation claiming they had been “sacrificed” by Brussels. Boulogne-sur-Mer Mayor Frederic Cuvillier said the agreement left much obscured, telling Europe 1 radio: “Relief for our fishermen, but what will be the impact on stocks?

David Bowlas
David Bowlas
December 27, 2020

Why do all French Presidents act tough? When in reality we British have to always pull them out of trouble?

