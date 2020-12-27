Macron humiliated and defeated by Merkel post Brexit
Macron’s hardman gamble backfires as panicked French fishermen lash out
EMMANUEL Macron’s apparent capitulation on the key Brexit issue has angered French fishermen, who have demanded a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Jean Castex.
Meanwhile Irish fishermen have reacted furiously after the UK and the EU struck their last-gasp trade deal yesterday – with the head of a prominent trade organisation claiming they had been “sacrificed” by Brussels. Boulogne-sur-Mer Mayor Frederic Cuvillier said the agreement left much obscured, telling Europe 1 radio: “Relief for our fishermen, but what will be the impact on stocks?
Why do all French Presidents act tough? When in reality we British have to always pull them out of trouble?