Macron gives €4BN Air France bailout, then cuts short-haul Air France flights
Macron’s randomly picked climate board axes 1/10 domestic flights after €4bn Air France bailout – this is a French farce
After splurging on billions to save the airline, the French president has banned any flights on journeys that can be made in 2.5 hours by train at the behest of a citizens’ climate convention he set up to pacify the green lobby.
