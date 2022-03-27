The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The war in Ukraine continues, but to what end? Thousands of Ukrainian Army regulars are fighting, apparently with great zeal, but against a much larger force. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden to leave Ukraine, as they are to be conscripted into fighting whether they want to or not. By contrast, there are no conscriptions taking place in Russia, nor are there any indications that this is even on the table, though the Western media would have you think differently.

As Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democrat US Representative from Hawai’i noted in her amazing interview with “Push the Buttons of Doom” Fox anchor Sean Hannity, Ukraine has no hope of winning this war, and it is cruelty to these people to try to convince them they can win.

So, why is the fighting continuing?

Kim Iversen does a superb job outlining the Russian side fairly, as well as the points of view of Western leaders.

In particular, Iversen explains a few points that may be very useful for informing Western viewers:

The Azov and other Neo-Nazi groups are not aligned against Jews like the Germans were; these are aligned against anyone “not Ukrainian”, which would mean the Roma (Gypsies) and Russians, both of whom live in about half of Ukraine’s territory. This partly explains why President Volodymyr Zelensky, an atheist Jew, is welcomed by and is even a participant in many ways, with the neo-Nazi factions. The country is increasingly obviously the latest “proxy war” between the West and Russia, and by extension between the neo-liberal globalists who are generally secularist, versus those creating the rise of culturally-referenced and traditionally (including especially religiously) referenced “civilization states” which will stand as autonomous, fully contained civilizations rather than “citizens of the global community.” Kim Iversen gives a lot of attention to the rhetoric of one Hillary Rotten-attitude-towards-Putin Clinton. Apparently, she asked him for a female-domination date and he said, “with you, never. Not in a million years.” (No, not really, but it is clear that Hillary bears a personal hatred for President Putin for some reason or reasons.) She also notes a media error in the United States, and in typical fashion, owns up to her own wrong in this: Most of the media reports on the tensions between Ukriane and Russia before the war were portrayed as “President Putin said he was not going to invade Ukraine.” The reality is he would not answer that question directly, ever. It is quite possible that he had the plan for some amount of time.

However, the biggest issue of all is the question of, “why is the war still continuing?” Ukraine has no hope of winning, and President Putin’s stated conditions are non-negotiable, but they are consistent, and to some extent, President Zelensky already agreed to keep his country out of NATO. The other conditions are equally straightforward:

Recognition of Crimea as Russian territory

Recognition of the Donbass Republics as independent nations.

Demilitarization of Ukraine (which is already happening as the war uses up Ukraine’s weapons)

These conditions have not “evolved” in any appreciable way, though there is a rising question of where the borders of the Donbass republics would actually be established.

The two gentlemen that accompany Kim in her report exemplify the normal frame of mind of American media, most strongly at timestamp [09:54]

Robby Soave: “I am happy to see it. Bleed him dry! (Laughs) I don’t care…”

But then the rest of this is boilerplate “Putin = bad because… Putin.”

Points to Kim for her patience. I find this sort of arrogance both ignorant and preposterous. But it is also very comical – for here is a suited up fellow who is very sure of himself, and yet, every thing he says reflects only “the party line” of thought, and no original efforts to evaluate the situation such as Kim has done here and in her other reports.

It is, of course, quite likely that The Hill know this, and so the reporting is “Real Reporting meets Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum-Dum” as foils, much like the Five on Fox with its token liberal or CNN and the View’s token conservatives. However, this is noteworthy in the distinction between actual thought and propaganda regurgitation.

Or is it just me?

Enjoy!

