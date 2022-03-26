The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Let’s start by showing you the topic video straightaway.

As we have reported at various times, Tulsi Gabbard has a point of view on foreign policy which appears to bring her into the same fold as that shared by President Donald Trump, expressed in her basic premise here in this video: “We have to ask the question of how does what we are doing serve our interests as Americans?” and the corollary with regard to Joe “Brandon” Biden, et. al.: The administration has precisely and completely failed to explain why on earth Ukraine’s war against Russia is of any value for us to be involved with.

To be sure, Rep. Gabbard and Sean Hannity were sparring like boxers, and neither person stayed on just one point. However, the difference between the two is always very evident:

Tulsi is interested in the reality of the situation taking place, and she makes this clear with statements like the following:

It is cruelty to give Ukraine the idea or hope that it will win this war against a country much stronger than it is.

You [Biden] are not God. You are not in control. Trying to play God will only increase suffering.

All the things past presidents have done are tactics, but tactics to obtain… “what?” exactly? What is the objective of the United States in this issue at this time?

All US foreign policy disasters have come because our leaders have failed to outline what it is exactly that we are trying to achieve.

Further, how does that objective benefit the people of the United States of America?

We should do all we can to try to prevent the war.

There needs to be a negotiated outcome.

It is not possible for Ukraine to win this war under any conditions.

Sean Hannity’s points seem more ideological and theoretical:

The “Reagan Doctrine” (as expressed by Hannity*): provide Stinger missiles to Mujahedeen to drive the Soviets out of Afghanistan

Supporting Nicaraguan freedom fighters “contras” against Daniel Ortega’s “sandanista” regime

The “Trump Doctrine” (as expressed by Hannity**) – bomb the hell out of people, no American boots on the ground, just get people pushing buttons on computer consoles around the US and take out this, that and the other person.

A belief in natural law.

Rights come from God, not from government

America has a moral obligation to assist a country that is trying to fight for itself.

What you see with your own eyes… is it beneficial to the world to stop this “murdering thug (Vladimir Putin)” right now?

We should “give them the weapons to win the war.”

Vladimir Putin will use a nuclear weapon and the radioactive fallout will affect NATO member countries, triggering Article 5 of NATO, bringing them into the war.

We cannot cower in fear even though war with Russia would bring “Mutually Assured Destruction” – we have lived with this threat all our lives, so…

So,… what? Draw Russia into a nuclear exchange? Is that what Sean is advocating?

As you can probably see, it is hard to tell. It appears to me that this exchange resembles the Russia-Ukraine conflict itself, in that one argument is pretty solid and objective: Russia will win this conflict. While both countries are certainly very determined, the stated purposes and goals of the Russian Federation have the greater sense of purpose, for this war is intended to stop the eight-year long fight that has already taken as many as 14,000 innocent lives in Donbass. As reported in a number of my other pieces, Russia is also fighting to protect itself and its culture from intrusion of Western ideas and ideals which most Russian people find repugnant.

One of the possible errors in all of this, which no doubt is part of Mr. Hannity’s erroneous assessment of this situation is that the fighting between 2014 and now before the invasion was kept largely in secret. Donbass was used by the Western media only as a propaganda foil to point at the spectre of “Russian / Putin aggression.” If there was an error on Russia’s part it was sort of a “baked-in” error that is the same as now – that Russian military and government sources do not publicize what they do.

That has been effectively turned against the Russian Federation before the eyes of Western voyeurs who nonetheless are very vocal and loud voyeurs.

A further question, no doubt, is “do we really want to play the voyeurs game on their terms?”

So far, the Russian answer is apparently “no.” To be sure, this is laudable in these crazy overexposed times, but it does make for the relative ease of extremely bad American and Ukrainian propaganda attacks, which is where we find Sean.

Tulsi Gabbard is gracious, but undeterred. She, like President Putin, is right. And she, like President Putin, says what is right in the cacophony of the insane and even the insane and powerful.

This is the most dangerous feature of this war, the fact that the people who have historically been “the good guys” are now “the really, really bad guys” but they do not know they changed.

This was exemplified in Hannity’s comments that Americans need not put a single boot on the ground in Ukraine, but that they could push buttons on computer consoles safe in the States and deal out massive death half a world away. But our people are safe.

This was one of the most frightening comments I have ever seen a newsman state. Hannity has stated this a number of times recently, and apparently without any clear idea of what he is actually saying. It is cold, cold like Satan himself, and absolutely the opposite of any sort of Christian love.

So, here, Sean Hannity is expressing a very twisted notion of God himself and certainly of the United States as a country that follows God in any way. Thankfully, though sadly, this is no longer true. Such comments show that the elite media structure is deluded, in fantasy and has no consideration for personhood, and no consideration for people in general.

Even the most Nazi-esque Azov person is probably more human than this.

Certainly, we must find ourselves praying a lot more and probably speaking a lot less. Pray for both sides. When this war is ended, bringing the people into true peace one with another is going to be very difficult. May God have mercy on us, and may it not be that this is just the opening segue to a much wider conflict. The Americans seem hell bent on making it wider. At least, most of the leadership we currently have.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report