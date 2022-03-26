A new war in Kosovo? Not in the immediate future

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In the live stream from March 25 about geopolitics, Alex and Alexander got a question after 2:23:36 about Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo is going to explode. Did I just hear you say that? If so, I would appreciate a deeper discussion about this.

Alexander replied that this will be in a later program and that they would call on me. Thank you very much for the shoutout.

My response is that a war over Kosovo is not likely in the immediate future. Sure, the Priština authorities use the war in Ukraine to make noise about a possible NATO membership for the Serbian province, not recognized as an independent country by most the world’s countries.

If the Serbian government continues to insist on international law, there is no immediate risk of a new war in Kosovo,

lklklk

ž

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report