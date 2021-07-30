Serbia finding its geopolitical position, balancing between Europe, the United States, Russia and China

Even if the Balkans is not stable, a strong Serbia is good for the stability of the region. As usual, Alexander Mercouris and Alex Christoforou have excellent questions, and geopolitically, Serbia is in a much stronger position now than a few years ago.

While a lot of countries in Western Europe are in chaos because of the Covid handling, the Serbian government handled this crisis much better than its European neighbors. Serbia is only beaten by the United Kingdom when it comes to the number of vaccinated people, and Serbians can choose Phizer, AstraZenica, Moderna, the Russian Sputnik V, and the Chinese Sinopharm.

Personally, I have chosen to trust the Serbian and Russian health authorities when I have taken two shots of the Sputnik vaccine, but compared to other countries in Europe, there are no authoritarian tendencies in Serbia where unvaccinated people are being discriminated against.

We should respect people who have good reasons not to take the vaccine, and even if Serbian authorities strongly encourage people to get vaccinated, they also know that the Serbian people would never accept being forced to take a medication.

In the conversation above, you can also hear that I have received my own grave in Belgrade. In about 50 years, I will have the privilege to rest together with the Yugoslav ambassador to Libya from 1976 to 1980, Mr. Marijan Petrovski. Even if I am 100 percent Norwegian, I feel like a fish on land in Norway, and Belgrade is my home.

As Marijan represented the non-aligned Yugoslavia, Serbia is now regaining the position of the old Yugoslavia, navigating between the different geopolitical blocks.

For me personally, this means that I can produce the Norwegian brown cheese, the brunost, made from whey, without sugar, like a healthy caramel, and export it to markets around the world, without being bound by the European Union trade restrictions.

Although Serbia is a relatively small market with seven million people, this is a strategic country with good trade relations, zero taxes for food exports to the EU, and a strategic partner for the Eurasian Economic Union. This means that we can open Russian and Chinese markets with no trade barriers.

Russia is also one of the most cheese-loving countries in the world, with very high consumption of cheese per capita. After the worsening relations between Norway, Western European nations, and Russia, cheese exports from the EU have diminished.

However, relations between Russia and Serbia are excellent, and Serbia is a privileged trade partner when it comes to exporting agricultural products and processed food to Russia. We will sell Norwegian brunost in Russia, made in Serbia.

I have now employed the best candidate to be my business manager and CEO for the brunost production, and Norwegian investors are ready to join the adventure to make sure that Norwegian brunost melt on the tongues of Serbian and others around the world.

Below, see the short video I made to recruit my business manager:

In the video at the top, we also speak about the ongoing war against Serbia. While NATO tried to use their best weapons, euros and dollars are being used today. The war continues with tremendous political pressure to force Serbian into the so-called Euro-Atlantic structures.

In the top video, you can see the absurd terms in which NATO waged their aggression against Yugoslavia in 1999 where NATO demanded complete access to land, sea, and air, without criminal responsibility or compensation. No independent nation would accept these terms.

We also talk about the Norwegian wife of the Priština prime minister Albin Kurti. Rita Augestad Knudsen is a part of the Norwegian state apparatus as a scientist on extremism at the University of Oslo and the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs. Many would say that it is a paradox that Augestad Knudsen is married to what many consider one the biggest extremists in the Balkans. See what I have written about her before.

Since we are all Christians, we also spoke about the importance for the Serbian people to revitalize their Christian faith to diminish nepotism and corruption. Please join us in our prayer for the revitalization of Christian faith in Serbia.

And of course, Alexander, Alex, and I agree that Serbia should never give up a square inch of Kosovo and Metohija to gain easier access to the EU. There is simply nothing to gain for Serbia, and they should continue to insist on international law and the geopolitical balancing they are doing today.

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia

