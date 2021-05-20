Czech president Miloš Zeman to Serbia: Sorry for the NATO aggression

When Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić visited the Czech Republic on May 18, Czech President Miloš Zeman said the following:

“Serbia expressed its support for us, and we bombed it. Let me immediately say that I apologize for the bombing of the FRY. It was a mistake. As a man, I would ask the Serbian people to forgive us. It bothered me all the time”, Zeman said.

Although Zaman was against the bombing in 1999, he did not have any powers to prevent it.

“We asked for consent and desperately looked for at least one country to be against the bombing, but we were left alone. It was still a lack of courage,” Zeman said.

“There, I said it and I saved my soul, and now let me move on to what we talked about,” Zeman said.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić appreciated the words

“I know that it is not popular to talk about traditional and sincere friendship, but what I experienced today here in Prague and the hospitality that Serbia received here, and what you have prepared for us, it is something that touched me deeply,” Vucic said at the beginning of his address.

“The words of President Zeman, a brave man with a unique character, who does not flatter anyone, mean a lot to me… I witnessed how much respected he is and I am a little envious, I want to thank him for these wonderful words he sent to Serbia. The Serbian people perceive the Czech people not as friendly, but as a fraternal nation”, he added.

Maybe the Czech Republic will be the first European country to withdraw the recognition of the Priština authority? What if Italy or Hungary withdrew, or France led by Marine LePen withdrew the recognition of Kosovo? Then there would be new cards on the table.

Five EU countries never recognized Kosovo as an independent state: Spain, Slovakia, Greece, Romania, and Cyprus, despite enormous pressure from the United States and big European powers. When Russia and China are permanent members of the UN Security Council, the Priština government will never become a member of the United Nations.

For those who speak Serbian, you can see the conversation between the Serbian and Czech presidents.

_________________

Kristian Kahrs describes himself as a former NATO aggressor and warmonger in Kosovo, turned into a warrior for peace, democracy, and freedom of speech. Kristian is a Norwegian living in Belgrade, Serbia, and there is more about him on his website ohrabrenje.com , the Serbian word for encouragement, where you can sign up for his newsletter . Also, follow Kristian on Gab Telegram , and VK

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report