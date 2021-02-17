Kamala takes over for Joe, calls French President Macron
****News Topic 290*****
Kamala Harris Is Now Making Joe Biden’s Head Of State Calls For Him.
Kamala Harris Is Now Making Joe Biden’s Head of State Calls for Him.
Vice President Kamala Harris has begun to take calls on behalf of President Joe Biden, raising questions about his ability to do the job of President. The White House published a readout yesterday entitled “Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
So what is the big deal, The Duran??? Really newsworthy.