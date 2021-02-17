in Latest, Video

Kamala takes over for Joe, calls French President Macron

Vice President Kamala Harris has begun to take calls on behalf of President Joe Biden, raising questions about his ability to do the job of President. The White House published a readout yesterday entitled “Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France.”

Vera Gottlieb
February 17, 2021

So what is the big deal, The Duran??? Really newsworthy.

