Millions without power in Texas as snowstorm slams US

The power state, Texas, is out of power. Texas moved a large portion of the power grid to wind but the turbines don’t work in cold weather.

Last February scientists warned of a mini ice age during the solar minimum. Others say it is a myth, but China built three times more new coal power plants in 2020 than the rest of the world. Maybe they don’t think it s a myth. China will be able to keep warm if there is a deep freeze. The climate is and always is changing, we just can’t predict or control how. I trust “Mother Nature” to outwit us all. I don’t believe Grumpy Greta knows anything other than what she is told; she is a manufactured front for green energy investment firms.

Texas has enough non-renewable resources but they decided to close down 3 plants and build wind farms. People are dying without power in Texas, that is incredulous. Biden’s policy to invest everything in renewables is a really bad idea. Biden did say it was going to be a dark Winter, but nobody realized it would be because of renewables that he supports.

