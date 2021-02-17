Kamala Harris Is Now Making Joe Biden’s Head of State Calls for Him – Gateway Pundit

The White House published a readout yesterday entitled “Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France.”

It states:

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance. Vice President Harris and President Macron agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world. They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together. The Vice President thanked President Macron for his leadership on the issue of gender equality and for France’s contribution to NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

It is bizarre for a Vice President to be making contact with key world leaders just weeks into a new administration.

Harris also recently spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The President has also still refused to call the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

In 2020, Biden called himself a “transition candidate,” raising eyebrows about his commitment to the job and his ability to serve his full first term, let alone a potential two.

Some have also noted how Harris may be setting up to lead the U.S. delegation at the G8 in June, especially if Biden is still busy playing Mario Kart.

