Kamala calls Macron & Trudeau. Vice President now runs US foreign policy

Kamala calls Macron & Trudeau. Vice President now runs US foreign policy

Vice President Kamala Harris has begun to take calls on behalf of President Joe Biden, raising questions about his ability to do the job of President. The White House published a readout yesterday entitled “Readout of Vice President Kamala Harris Call with President Emmanuel Macron of France.”

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

jpthiran
jpthiran
February 17, 2021

…from bad to worst, the politics in america!…thank you your insights in this critical issue…

Greg
Greg
February 17, 2021

I’m guessing that many foreign leaders will love this state of affairs. Biden at least has a long history of involvement in American politics, so has a great store of information to draw upon (if his cognitive functions allow him to do so), but Harris is a chancer, an opportunist and a blagger who is making stuff up as she goes along. Any foreign leader with nefarious intentions can exploit that and get her to agree to strategies and plans that a more competent leader would not. God help the American people with these idiots in charge.

