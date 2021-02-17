in Latest, Video

Comey Memo to Clapper Exposes Attempt to Take Down Trump

Comey Memo to Clapper Exposes Attempt to Take Down Trump

News Topic 51:

Click to access ComeyClapperMemo1-12-17.pdf

Alexander MercourisJames Comey

Richard Pannell
Richard Pannell
February 17, 2021
Interesting!

Greg
Greg
February 17, 2021

Now that the crime cartel has stolen the White House there will be no investigations into any crimes committed under Obama or Hillary. All the bodies will be submerged in cement and dropped into the deepest trench of the North Atlantic. Strzok, Page, Comey, Brennan, Clapper, Hillary, Obama, Schumer and all the rest of the mafioso are now sleeping easy in their beds, having successfully stolen the honesty, integrity and legality of the United States, and gotten away Scott free. The USA is now a kleptocracy – rule by those who use the power and offices of the nation to… Read more »

