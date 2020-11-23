Justin Trudeau now claims that “Great Reset” is a “Conspiracy Theory”

*****News Topic 167*****
Trudeau Calls “Great Reset” a “Conspiracy Theory” Despite Previously Advocating It
Labels corona plot “disinformation.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has labeled discussion of “The Great Reset” as a “conspiracy theory” despite the fact that he advocated it two months ago. “The Great Reset” began trending on Twitter on Monday after a United Nations conference call Trudeau participated in back in September received fresh attention.
