Joe Biden’s national lockdown disaster
The Duran: Episode 735
Biden advisers differ on national coronavirus lockdown, as one calls it ‘measure of last resort’.
Biden coronavirus task force co-chair compares lockdowns to the ‘blunt force of an axe’
Biden advisers differ on national coronavirus lockdown, as one calls it ‘measure of last resort’
The co-chair of President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, described lockdowns Sunday as “a measure of last resort,” countering comments last week by another task force member. “That’s a measure of last resort,” Murthy said on ” Fox News Sunday.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.