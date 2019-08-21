Italy’s PM resigns; nationalist Matteo Salvini edging closer to power [Video]

Nationalism appears to be on the rise in Europe, with Italy leading the way, even though globalists there do not want this. On Tuesday, August 20, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tendered his resignation, blaming rising star Matteo Salvini, a nationalist and leader of the Lega Nord [League] Party for putting the political climate of Italy in a crisis. This clip shows the moment in which Mr. Conte gave his announcement.

Globalist news media outlets portray Mr. Salvini as the latest incarnation of evil, but even in slanted reporting, the allure of Mr. Salvini and his party to the Italian people is explained. The Guardian, a U.K. paper, expressed the situation this way:

Conte said he would formally resign his mandate to the president, Sergio Mattarella, after the close of the debate in the Senate on Tuesday. The outgoing prime minister said that Salvini, deputy prime minister and interior minister, had betrayed Italian citizens after pulling the plug on the party’s tempestuous alliance with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) earlier this month. Salvini is eager to exploit the League’s growing popularity by bringing about snap elections. “He is only looking after his own interests and those of his party,” said Conte. “Calling on voters every year is irresponsible,” Conte said, adding that the prospect of Salvini as Italy’s next prime minister was “worrying”.

In classic globalist / secularist fashion, the Guardian faithfully represented Mr. Conte’s own attack against Mr. Salvini’s very strongly professed Christian faith (possibly Orthodox!) and tried to spin his profession as something vile:

Conte said Salvini's choices in recent weeks revealed "poor institutional sensitivity" and "a serious lack of constitutional culture". He also criticised the minister's use of religious symbols in his constant campaigning across Italy, describing it is as "offensive to the faithful". Salvini kissed a rosary and retaliated in his response to Conte in the Senate, saying "I'll ask the Madonna [The Virgin Mary] for protection for as long as I live". "I'm the only humble witness," he added. "My country matters more to me than the comfy seats [of power]". He said that Italy's most pressing problem is its low birth rate, adding that his potential government would be one that supports a €50bn budget for 2020 that focussed "on lowering taxes, the right to life…growth, investment." As prime minister, he would "focus on Italians, not on Merkel or Macron … I am proud, free and nationalist. Italy will be about children, who have a mum and a dad."

Matteo Salvini has been upsetting the European globalist applecart over the last several months, with great success. His steadfast refusal to allow migrant ships’ passengers to debark in Italy exposed the highly political nature of this effort to flood Europe with mostly Muslim migrants who then burden the governments of their host European nations and also gain power. As we can see from the snipped of the Guardian’s report above, Mr. Salvini is Italy focused, religion focused and family focused. His fearless stance on these issues has been winning the hearts and minds of the Italian people.

Dr Steve Turley gave some very insightful analysis on Salvini’s progress, noting in particular the brazen political imagery, even down to the name of one of the migrant ships Salvini most recently refused berth, the “Open Arms.”

This latest move by the Italian prime minister appears to be intended to prevent snap elections, which Mr. Salvini wants. However this is a risk, as those elections may well come anyway. How would they go?

Well, Mr. Salvini has cut illegal immigration into Italy by over 90% since becoming Italy’s Interior Minister. His frequent and open defiance to European globalist norms and the visibility given to “suffering migrants”, which is being used as a prop by the Sorosian-minded globalists, is only winning him and his party more and more support. In Italy now, Lega Nord is the most popular and powerful single party in Italy’s parliament. It appears that nationalism and the preservation of sovereignty, culture, family and religious traditions are a winning combination for the average Italian.

Doesn’t that sound familiar?