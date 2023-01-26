The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Wikipedia gives a running list of the “contributions” that nations around the world have made in both humanitarian aid and military aid to Ukraine. While Wikipedia itself is often subject to “influence” and, hence, biased reporting, it seems that the aggregate of information presented here is a fair representation of what is taking place.

Many of our own reports, often particularly noted by our editor Alex Christoforou, point out that all this “weapons pumping” is actually a huge boom for the Military-Industrial Complex, for the use of huge amounts of stockpiled weapons results in their elimination, and the clearing of stockpiles.

It also results in demand for new things that go boom.

At the same time, however, reports keep insisting that the world’s most prominent weapons supplier, the United States, is unable to produce arms at a rate anything like what is needed to replenish the stores that are being used on the battlefields in Eastern Ukraine and all around that country. At the same time, we are informed that Russia’s own weapons manufacturing capacity has been mobilized for wartime conditions, and based on the activity in the war itself, Russia seems to have no problem delivering plenty of lethality to the battles, with no sense of needing to conserve weapons, but a wise level of concern about conserving the most critical part of any military force – the men who use those weapons.

While Russia demonstrates this ostensibly sensible approach, Ukraine appears to be throwing men and machines pell-mell into the maelstrom to be destroyed in great numbers.

The picture that comes to mind is something like this:

Thank God this video only shows metal being ripped to bits. Ukraine keeps mobilizing, according to reports, and those people are being sent to a fate very much like this.

But where does this leave the United States and Europe? This is the question that has become extremely interesting because if the reports are true that the American Military Machine is not capable of producing large amounts of weapons and ammo in a short time, it means that the West is disarming itself by way of Russia.

Rather a bit like “suicide by police.”

This seems extraordinarily irrational. Yet, this is certainly taking place.

It is even making news in Western media, like this bit from The Financial Times published on 2 December (emphases mine):

At stake is not only the west’s ability to continue supplying Ukraine with the weapons it needs but also allies’ capacity to show adversaries such as China that they have an industrial base that can produce sufficient weaponry to mount a credible defence against possible attack. “Ukraine has focused us . . . on what really matters,” William LaPlante, the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer, told a recent conference at George Mason University. “What matters is production. Production really matters.” After sending more than $40bn of military support to Ukraine, mostly from existing stocks, [NATO] members’ defence ministries are discovering that dormant weapons production lines cannot be switched on overnight. Increasing capacity requires investment which, in turn, depends on securing long-term production contracts. The US has sent about a third of its stock of Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine and a third of its stockpile of anti-aircraft Stinger missiles. But it has little prospect of being able to replace these quickly. “There’s no question that . . . [supplying Ukraine] has put pressure on our defence industrial base,” Colin Kahl, US under-secretary of defence for policy, said last month.

This piece is very informative, for it illustrates how this problem is manifesting itself throughout Europe. It also shows how reluctant the Western powers are to accept reality. An amazing statistic also appears in this piece:

During intense fighting in the eastern Donbas region this summer, Russia used more ammunition in two days than the British military has in stock.

What this shows us is a mystery. It appears that while the military industrial complex may have a “cause” to make huge amounts of money through “crisis agreements”, these do not appear to be taking place, and so, the West is disarming itself.

This brings to mind one of the very interesting points President Vladimir Putin made in his speech about the launch of the Special Miltary Operation. He warned the West not to interfere:

I would now like to say something very important for those who may be tempted to interfere in these developments from the outside. No matter who tries to stand in our way or all the more so create threats for our country and our people, they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be such as you have never seen in your entire history. No matter how the events unfold, we are ready. All the necessary decisions in this regard have been taken. I hope that my words will be heard.

As this goes on and on, it appears more and more clear the President Putin was and is correct. He and his country are and have been prepared for this.

The (increasingly godless) West is beating itself senseless against the Rock, incidentally, that Rock being Russia.

Russia’s Orthodox Christian faith (which is being roundly desecrated in Ukraine now in the false church structure that Bartholomew I was induced by US money to create in 2018), and her insistence to the world that Russia will chart her own way in history, is what is at stake in this war. This religious aspect of this particular point will doubtlessly scandalize “rational” Western readers (and not a few Russians, who don’t like the Church either!) Yet the fact remains that this is at the very center of this conflict. A strongly Christian-aligned nation is a big, big no-no in our “modern world” (at least according to Western secular globalism) and any nation that can both be religious AND economically and militarily powerful is beyond the pale, and must be destroyed.

The only problem is that it is difficult to defeat God himself. No one has ever done it, though many have tried.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report