Why India chose Egypt President El Sisi as Chief Guest for Republic Day | India Egypt Relations

2:00

“He was a member of the national Democratic party which is often referred to as National Party in Egypt they were the ruling political party in Egypt from 1978 to 2011. always remember one point if there is a word called Democratic in a political party then chances are United States has some involvement in it and guess what Egypt’s peace treaty with Israel in 1979 was organized by United States under Camp David Accords the national Democratic party of Egypt had good relations with the United States because United States was giving Aid to Egypt for years in fact Egypt supported and was part of United States military Coalition during the Persian Gulf crisis and Iraqi War so if you see Hosni Mubarak was very much cultivated by the United States and that is what made him enjoy his 29 years long presidency but then you also have to understand this that during his 29 years of president currency the Egyptian Society was suffering from inefficient Administration abuse of power increasing corruption political suppression police brutality and falling living standards”

