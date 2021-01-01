Hillary Clinton’s bizarre statement about the “basket of deplorables” was actually nothing new. In fact, it is a very old manifestation of the Same. Old. Attack. that has been levelled against the servants of God for millennia. Since it is New Year’s Eve, let’s have a blast from the past and look at her statement:

How can somebody so wrong be so right? She is, you know. We, the Deplorables are what Hillary said. However, we are not like as she said it. Let’s de-spin that rhetoric, and put her characterizations in that perspective which is shared by the average American, who is usually Christian, fair-minded and quite generous with money and / or time, and who loves his country:

We are living in a volatile political environment. You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? [Laughter/applause] The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamaphobic — you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people — now how 11 million. He tweets and retweets their offensive hateful mean-spirited rhetoric. Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America. But the other basket — and I know this because I see friends from all over America here — I see friends from Florida and Georgia and South Carolina and Texas — as well as, you know, New York and California — but that other basket of people are people who feel that the government has let them down, the economy has let them down, nobody cares about them, nobody worries about what happens to their lives and their futures, and they’re just desperate for change. It doesn’t really even matter where it comes from. They don’t buy everything he says, but he seems to hold out some hope that their lives will be different. They won’t wake up and see their jobs disappear, lose a kid to heroine, feel like they’re in a dead-end. Those are people we have to understand and empathize with as well.

Let’s go point by point, shall we?

Racist, sexist, xenophobic and Islamophobic – Poor Hillary, if she actually believes this, is deluded. Those keeping black people ‘on the plantation’ have always been Democrats. The Republican Party is responsible for freeing the slaves, and it is responsible for giving black people opportunity to succeed just like anybody else, should they choose to do so. As to the rest, we deplorables live and breathe God’s liberty. There is no place for sexism or xenophobia or even Islamophobia among us. That being said, where any person or group demonstrates that they have hostile intentions towards our nation, we will definitely be on guard. When was the last time a Christian terrorist group blew up a building? When was the last time a Christian walked into a gathering of people and shouted “Christ died for your sins!” before opening fire? Think about it.

“…He (Donald Trump) has lifted them up” – Yes, he had and he did and he still does. For Donald Trump, the greatest thing he has ever done is to give back to the country that gave so much to him and his family. He has lifted all of us up without singling out any person or group for anything other than his, her, or their, behavior in a given moment of time. While President Trump has taken a very strong vocal and policy-related side with Christian believers, supporting us in every way he knows how, he has not done this by singling out homosexuals and atheists and dividing the nation into opposing groups. He lifted them up too, while also making needed adjustments like not allowing people who suffer from gender dysphoria to serve in the military. The reasoning is clear – these people need help, and the people around them need to not have problems on their own side of the front when in battle. This is not bigotry, it is simply that psychologically sick people do not belong in places where their illness can in any way endanger their comrades-in-arms. It is is as simple as that, and for the most part this change has not met with much resistance. This is appropriate, because people with gender dysphoria are not in massive numbers anyway.

“Now, some of those folks — they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America” – Actually, here, Hillary does not know America. She knows her version of America – look where these comments were made: at an LGBT fundraiser gala. Hillary Rodham Clinton is a man-hating feminist married to a (now apparently) cowed former president, riding his coattails in their own mercenary relationship. Karl Marx would be proud.However, America is largely exactly what she criticizes. We are believers, respecting (at least, and sometimes even obeying) a God who is sovereign over heaven and earth, and who is our Creator. People of faith in Him have purpose. Those that believe in the Greatest Event in all time since the creation of the world: the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Second Person of the Holy Trinity, God incarnate – we are united around him in bonds of truth that nobody can shake, especially a tired old godless liberal griping miserable feminist. So, yes, we are irredeemable. Thank God.

A new term making its way around social media now is “dead-ender” for those of us who believe that Trump won and will eventually prevail in the 2020 election debacle. So now, we have “dead-ender deplorables.”

I am one, though I balance my dead-ender viewpoint with a bit of pragmatism: I think Biden will get sworn in as President. While I still hope for the miracle of Truth, and that Donald Trump is standing there being sworn in on January 20, 2021, I think it is more likely that Joe Biden will assume the Office of President of the United States that day, not fully understanding what is going on, and with a schedule of policy moves that will severely harm the United States.

He will take office under a massive cloud of suspicion, unshared by any President in modern history. His questionable (generously stated) sharpness will be praised by the slavish media, but how many of us will be watching or listening to that group of flunkies? If you read this, you know your answer already. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris may unwittingly prove themselves to be the very reason for Trumpism that was apparently not proven before this point. At least, I hope so. Anything is possible, though, so again, while I hope for the best, I understand the best is something that does not happen very often.

All this being said, no matter what he does, or what they do, they cannot defeat us. After all, we are irredeemable. We are the Deplorables, walking as so many Christians have, hated by the world, who has always hated Christ first. We are in good company, walking in spirit besides such people as St John the Baptist, St John Maximovtich of Shanghai and San Francisco, Paisios of Athos and Porphyrios of Athens, Nicholas II, Tsar-Marytr of Russia and his family, Billy Graham, Ronald Reagan, our own beloved God fearing friends and relatives who have gone on before us, whose names are known only to us.

We face the darkness that is to come, because it must come. But there is absolutely no reason to let it defeat us. We are iredeemable as far as the world is concerned. To be considered so is probably the greatest honor we can receive.

Happy New Year, and Merry Christmas!

