Isolating Zelensky. Collective West builds intervention force for west Ukraine

Isolating Zelensky. Collective West builds intervention force for west Ukraine
The Duran: Episode 1494

The Duran

penrose
penrose
January 24, 2023

I’m in the market for the Brooklyn Bridge. When does the bidding start?

