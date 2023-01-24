in Latest, Video

Russia Begins New Vuhledar Offensive, Advances in Bakhmut, Zaporozhye; Big Purge Strikes Kiev

Russia Begins New Vuhledar Offensive, Alongside Advances in Bakhmut, Zaporozhye; Big Political Purge Strikes Kiev
Report

Alexander Mercouris

