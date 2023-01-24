The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kiev purge. Morocco denies T-72 tanks. Estonia, close Gulf of Finland. Partition was discussed. U/1
Topic 846
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Disgusting article on the front page of the Daily Mail by BoJo the Bozo who, of course, is very literate and it is filled with impassioned rhetoric. What The Hell Is The West Waiting For? the headline screams as the whole article extols WW3 on behalf of the ‘brave Ukranians’, whilst speaking of the Russians ‘sickening…torture, rape and mass murder’. Mind you, facts have never got in the way of Boris’ articles, which is why he was sacked from every single journalism job he had for spinning lies. Truth and Boris are rarely in the same room together. He talks… Read more »