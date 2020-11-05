If There’s ONE THING That Can Pop the Real Estate Bubble, It’s THIS. It Has Already Begun

source

One of the most dangerous aspects to the financial system are derivatives. It’s not as simple as you think. You make grape juice by squeezing grapes. The juice is a derivative of the fruit itself. A secondary product made from the original. A financial derivative can literally be nothing tangible. Nothing more than a formula. Weather derivatives are a real thing. But behind all of this are bunches of debt packaged up, some rotting, some hanging on for dear life. But in the end, we only see how bad things are as they fail.

(2) Barron’s on Twitter:

“Tuesday’s election will be a critical one for the nation. No matter who wins, investors can rest easy knowing there will still be long-term opportunities in the market—and Jerome Powell will still be running the Fed. In this week’s issue: https://t.co/gsFIQI5teO” / Twitter

No Title No Description

The Great Financial Crisis vs. COVID-19: The Impact on Commercial Real Estate & CMBS

The Great Financial Crisis vs. COVID-19: The Impact on Commercial Real Estate & CMBS With the devastating impact and lessons learned from the 2007-2009 economic downturn still fresh on the minds of Wall Street, the current COVID-19 market crisis has drawn a fair amount of comparisons to the Great Financial Crisis (GFC).

Why high earners in finance and tech left New York City

Leaving New York: High earners in finance and tech explain why they left the ‘world’s greatest city’ Like many before him, Brenan Hefner arrived in New York 20 years ago in search of a career on Wall Street. His journey will sound familiar to those drawn to the nation’s financial capital. Hefner got a job at an asset management firm in Manhattan, found love and career success, and eventually moved to Pelham, an upscale town in Westchester, to start a family.

The debt bubble legacy of economists Modigliani and Miller | Financial Times

The debt bubble legacy of economists Modigliani and Miller Half a century ago, two starlets of economics argued that whether companies funded themselves with debt or equity was irrelevant. One legacy of that insight is becoming clearer in the wreckage of corporate failures mounting in the wake of the pandemic.

San-Francisco-Office-Vacancy-Q32020.png (1000×533)

No Title No Description

Furlough extended during new lockdown and workers will get 80% of wages paid

Furlough extended during new lockdown and workers will get 80% of wages paid THE furlough scheme is to be extended and workers will get up to 80 per cent of wages paid for the hours they don’t work during the new lockdown. The scheme, which was due to finish yesterday, will be extended until the 2nd of December as part of the month-long restrictions in England.

Real estate has many sides. Mortgages and debt is one. Then there’s the financial aspect with derivatives, mortgage brokers, salespeople, traders, making money and others. Financial analysts are looking at real estate prices rising but rents declining.

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

— PLAYLISTS —

The Money GPS – How To and Solutions

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report