Hunter Biden Denies Ukraine Money Laundering Allegations

“Family members of DEFENDANT Robert Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and Christopher Heinz are business partners of Serhiy Leshchenko and Mykola Zlochevesky in the Ukraine.”

Update: Biden has denied the allegations against him and asked the court to strike the filing from the record, claiming the allegations were improperly filed, and may constitute “redundant, immaterial, impertinent or scandalous” material, and that it was a “scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain some quick media attention.”

Biden also asked for attorney’s fees and costs to address the allegations.

Judge Don McSpadden only agreed that it was improperly filed, striking the evidence on a technicality “as it was not filed in any acceptable manner to this court.”

It is unclear whether it may be re-filed pursuant to (Ark R. Civ. P. 24).

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/hunter-biden-accused-156m-ukraine-money-laundering-scheme-court-filing-linking-debunked

BobValdez
BobValdez

“Hunter Biden Denies Ukraine Money Laundering Allegations”

Of course, and Ponce Andrew didn’t know anything about the child molester Epstein, either.

December 24, 2019
Barking Dog
Barking Dog

PS: I deny that the Moon orbits the Earth.

PPS: I thought ‘ponce’ was a typo but now I know better: 😉

INFORMAL•BRITISH
a man who lives off a prostitute’s earnings.

December 24, 2019
Junior
Junior

It just magically appeared in my account. I can’t account for how it got there. You can understand that. It was like when Santa magically left a present under the tree for the kids.

Anyway, it’s not there now. I had to hide it again before my ex-wife grabbed it to support the kids.

December 24, 2019

