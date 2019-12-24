in Links, Latest

Afghanistan Papers Prove US Gov Blew $3 Trillion, Lied About It

2 Comments

Visit Direct Link

Less than a day after 2000 documents were published proving the govt knew the Afghanistan War was unwinnable, Congress approved nearly a trillion dollars more.

It’s rare that I read something on the Washington Post that I don’t find highly biased, even repugnant. But with their recent article on the Afghanistan Papers, they truly knocked the ball out of the park.

The facts they shared should have every American protesting in the streets. Trillions of dollars have been spent on a war that the Pentagon knew was unwinnable all along. More than 2300 American soldiers died there and more than 20,000 have been injured. More than 150,000 Afghanis were killed, many of them civilians, including women and children.

And they lied to us constantly

https://www.theorganicprepper.com/afghanistan-papers-3-trillion-congress-ndaa/

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

Washington PostAfghanistan Papers

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
george pierceOlivia Kroth Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Well, well, well, as time passes, the US government might blow some more trillion, quadrillion, quintillion, sixtillion US dollars on war in Afghanistan, until their koffers are finally totally empty. All is well that ends well.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 24, 2019
george pierce
Guest
george pierce

But someone is getting the lithium and rare minerals. US protected strip mine(s) are a poorly kept secret. Who is getting it?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
December 24, 2019

Hunter Biden Denies Ukraine Money Laundering Allegations

Australian PM Responds To Greta Thunberg: "We'll Do What We Think Is Right For Australia"