Australian PM Responds To Greta Thunberg: "We'll Do What We Think Is Right For Australia"

The Morrison Government appears to be the next target of climate change thugs, led by Thunberg and her “greenie” cult.    

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the patron saint of environmentalists, Greta Thunberg, have been duking it out in headlines as far as who is responsible for the raging brushfires near every major city across Australia.

Morrison rejected Thunberg’s call for political action as bushfires spread across the country, reported Bloomberg.

Morrison said, during a news conference Sunday, it wasn’t the time to “make commentaries on what those outside of Australia think Australia should do” as he responded to Thunberg’s tweet that draws the connection between climate change and the raging inferno across the country.

Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Greenie Greta down under !

December 24, 2019
BobValdez
Guest
BobValdez

No f***ing way!

Frankly, my estimation of scomo has just risen to barely above whale shit (from below) in that he tells grotty turdburger to basically F off and mind her own business.

December 24, 2019
J'Accuse
Guest
J'Accuse

Do tell Does abandoning your citizens to torture and death in UK prisons qualify as what’s right for Australia?

December 24, 2019

