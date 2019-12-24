Australian PM Responds To Greta Thunberg: "We'll Do What We Think Is Right For Australia"

The Morrison Government appears to be the next target of climate change thugs, led by Thunberg and her “greenie” cult.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the patron saint of environmentalists, Greta Thunberg, have been duking it out in headlines as far as who is responsible for the raging brushfires near every major city across Australia.

Morrison rejected Thunberg’s call for political action as bushfires spread across the country, reported Bloomberg.

Morrison said, during a news conference Sunday, it wasn’t the time to “make commentaries on what those outside of Australia think Australia should do” as he responded to Thunberg’s tweet that draws the connection between climate change and the raging inferno across the country.

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/australian-pm-responds-greta-thunberg-well-do-what-we-think-right-australia

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!