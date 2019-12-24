in Links, Latest

China denies forced labor accusations after plea found in Christmas card

The Sunday Times said a young girl had found a note in a charity card sold by British supermarket giant Tesco reading: “We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qingpu Prison China. Forced to work against our will.”

The newspaper said the message urged whoever received it to contact Peter Humphrey, a British former journalist and corporate fraud investigator who was imprisoned in the same jail from 2014-2015.

Tesco suspended the Chinese supplier of the Christmas cards on Sunday and said it had launched an investigation.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a press briefing on Monday: “I can responsibly say, according to the relevant organs, Shanghai’s Qingpu prison does not have this issue of foreign prisoners being forced to work.”

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tesco-china-labour-idUSKBN1YR0Z8

Chung Ruin
Guest
Chung Ruin

The Apple store actively censors any published material which deals with the issue of labor exploitation in China. In other, more transparent parts of the world, employee asses are glued to the seat in textile plants. I don’t know if the message in that card is fake or not, but you can bet your ass that working conditions in China for these marginal goods we take for granted are slave-like. It’s slave labor at slave wages at slave working conditions. That’s why all the Western capital fled there. They wouldn’t have gone to a communist country if that country was… Read more »

December 24, 2019
Olivia Kroth
Guest
Olivia Kroth

Western Deep State is targeting China because the Chinese are economically superior. Western Deep State cannot swallow that.

This message sounds ridiculous: “Foreign prisoners in Shanghai” … From which country? What is your foreign embassy doing about it? Have your foreign relatives notified your embassy in China? Or do you have no relatives? Maybe you are ghost writers? Nobody missing you anywhere because you simply do not exist? Ha? He? HO HO Here we go!

December 24, 2019
Joe
Guest
Joe

How right you are!

December 24, 2019
M droy
Guest
M droy

So after decades of making British prisoners sew mailbags, we now castigate China for getting their prisoners to make Christmas cards.
It’s a clever story – but total bollocks, and you can tell by the way the “experts” have jumped on it that it is simply black propaganda against the new enemy China.
BTW HK numbers never reached more than 150k despite the 1m or even 2m reported.
1 million Ujghur prisoners would require 300-400 prison camps – all easily visible by satellite – 1 has been confirmed.

December 24, 2019
Joe
Guest
Joe

True? A Chinese prisoner who knows correct idiomatic English that he’d only know after living in Britain for several years. Yeah, right.

December 24, 2019
ManintheMoon
Guest
ManintheMoon

It is meant to be a ;foreign prisoner’ – much easier to identify by the Chinese – see my comment above.

December 24, 2019
Barking Dog
Guest
Barking Dog

It’s most likely that ‘Integrity Initiative’ gang of oxymorons at work again.

December 24, 2019
ManintheMoon
Guest
ManintheMoon

No one but a fool would pretend that working conditions in China are good, but this ‘message’ wreaks of propaganda. The writer is evidently an educated native English speaker – how many of them are there incarcerated in China? It would not be difficult for the Chinese to identify him/her if he/she really was packing these cards and you can bet his/her American/British/Antipodean embassy would scream from the rooftops when they did. Also, the coverage given by the controlled press (who, for instance, refuse to report on the conditions under which Julian Assange is ‘tortured’ – the UN’s words) indicates… Read more »

December 24, 2019
European Consumer
Guest
European Consumer

That’s nothing. I discovered a ping pong ball stuck in my gas pipe that had a little note in it pleading:

“Help, I’m a political prisoner in a Siberian gulag forced to manufacture molecules of mayhem to feed German industry.”

December 24, 2019

