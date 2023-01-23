How Dare He?! Jimmy Dore Exposes Greta Thunberg

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Jimmy and not a few other people. Although she turned twenty at the beginning of this month, Greta Thunberg is still very much a child. Her rise to fame has been thoroughly documented, as have her demands. But are they really her demands? Greta’s appearances have been carefully stage managed by her parents and those who seek to use her to push cranky but dangerous ideas which are curiously very much in line with those of the World Economic Forum at which she appeared recently.

Greta speaks fluent English, but so does most of the rest of the world! In December 2018, the then 15 year old sat down with progressive Amy Goodman of Democracy Now. Goodman it will be recalled is the woman who never met a murderer she didn’t like, so it was quite a contrast to see her interview a cute pixie in pigtails.

The following year when Greta was asked a simple question by a slightly skeptical journalist, she fumbled and passed it on to someone else on the same panel. The Indian channel WION called her out, while Vladimir Putin was only one of the world leaders who said it was shameful for a child to be exploited like this.

Perhaps surprisingly, other journalists are beginning to wake up, and not only those from independent media. Here is Jimmy Dore commenting on Greta’s appearance at the WEF and her giggling at serious questions thrown at her by the press pack; as usual Jimmy is right on the money.

The best thing Greta can do is find herself a wealthy suitor and become a trophy wife. There can surely be no shortage of those. If she continues down her current path, her future is sure to end in humiliation when she realises that rather than us old folk stealing her dreams she has thrown them away herself.

