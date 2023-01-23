The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Poland warns Germany. Baerbock supports Warsaw. Send one Abrams tank. Boris back in Kiev. U/1
Topic 845
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
That “little bit of territory” Poland wants contains a huge oil and gas reservoirs.(see: map Ukraine oil gas )
They out smarted Putin? and now it has cost thousands of Ukrainian lives. And this is a so smart move? I am actually wondering if the west has got it in for Russia or Ukraine. Russia will not be taken in again, and that could cost more than Ukie lives.