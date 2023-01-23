in Latest, Video

Poland warns Germany. Baerbock supports Warsaw. Send one Abrams tank. Boris back in Kiev. U/1

Poland warns Germany. Baerbock supports Warsaw. Send one Abrams tank. Boris back in Kiev. U/1
Alex Christoforou

2 Comments
charles smith
January 23, 2023

That “little bit of territory” Poland wants contains a huge oil and gas reservoirs.(see: map Ukraine oil gas )

waine
January 23, 2023

They out smarted Putin? and now it has cost thousands of Ukrainian lives. And this is a so smart move? I am actually wondering if the west has got it in for Russia or Ukraine. Russia will not be taken in again, and that could cost more than Ukie lives.

