Hungarian Foreign Minister Warns UN’s Push For Mass Migration Threatens “Whole of Humanity”

Says counter-terrorism funding is being diverted to mass migration programs.

Hungarian foreign minister Péter Szijjárt warns that the United Nations is spending money on facilitating a program of mass migration that threatens the “whole of humanity.”

Instead of spending money on counter-terrorism, the UN is funding programs that encourage people to leave their homelands and head to western countries, Szijjártó told a conference in Vienna on Tuesday.

This mass migration process poses “a very serious threat to the whole of humanity,” said Szijjártó.

“We call on the UN to include in its budget counter-terrorism … and to spend less on migration,” the minister told the conference, which was organized by the UN.

Passed in 2018, the UN Compact on Migration is not legally binding, but governments are under international pressure to follow its mandates.

British MEP Janice Atkinson warned that the pact could lead to Europe being flooded with 59 million new migrants within the next 6 years.

Dutch MEP Marcel de Graaff also said that the pact would grease the skids for laws that would criminalize criticism of mass immigration as hate speech.

French generals who signed an open letter accusing President Macron of “treason” for committing France to the pact were later hit with disciplinary action.

While Britain and numerous other western countries signed the migration pact, the United States refused to do so.

A 2001 United Nations document entitled ‘Replacement Migration: Is It a Solution to Declining and Ageing Populations?’ outlined a plan to flood America and Europe with hundreds of millions of migrants in order to maintain population levels.

Under the most severe scenario, large numbers of migrants will be required to “maintain the potential support ratio” (of a population) at the highest level.

In the case of the United States, under the most extreme scenario, the report states, “It would be necessary to have 593 million immigrants from 1995 to 2050, an average of 10.8 million per year.”

“By 2050, out of a United States total population of 1.1 billion, 775 million, or 73 per cent, would be post 1995 immigrants or their descendants,” adds the report.

In Europe’s case, the document asserts that at least 159 million migrant workers will need to enter by 2025 in order, “to maintain the current balance of 4 to 5 workers for a pensioner.”

Under the worst case scenario, 1.4 billion migrants would be needed by 2050, an average of 25.2 million a year. This means that by 2050, Europe’s population would be 2.3 billion, of which 1.7 billion, almost three quarters, would be migrants or their descendents.

https://summit.news/2020/02/12/hungarian-foreign-minister-warns-uns-push-for-mass-migration-threatens-whole-of-humanity/

